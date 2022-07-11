SCORE Webinars: Video Marketing Strategies That Generate Engagement and Leads

Image via SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties.

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free webinar events in July.

On Tuesday, July 12, at 1 p.m., learn how to use video marketing strategies to generate customer engagement and new business leads.

With so many different types of cameras, audio equipment, and lighting kits, video marketing can be a complex medium to break into.

Still, video can be a huge marketing tool, and without it, you will see a significant impact on your leads and income.

In this webinar, business consultant, speaker, and success coach Holly Jean Jackson will show you step-by-step tried and true video strategies that generate awareness and leads.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Simple ways to produce video content

How to use video to generate leads

How to grow your email list

About the presenter:

Holly Jean Jackson helps business owners and entrepreneurs love their life and their business again.

With over 12 years of technology and business experience, she helps business owners get their groove back physically, mentally and emotionally.

She does this through a combined approach of both coaching and consulting providing practical and actionable results.

Click here to register.

Ask an Expert – Retail Strategies that Address Supply Chain, Automated Technology, Social Commerce and More

On Thursday, July 14, at 1 p.m., join a live Q&A led by retail expert Ritchie Sayner, who will answer your questions about running a retail business.

In celebration of National Independent retail month, a full hour is being dedicated to answering any question you might have about running a retail business.



Sayner will address your important questions using his decades of industry knowledge.

About the presenter:

Sayner has spent the past four decades helping independent retailers improve profitability.

In addition to speaking to retail groups nationwide, Sayner is a regular contributor to retail industry publications.

Prior to embarking on his retail consulting career, he was the general merchandise manager for an independent department store in the Midwest.

He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. He is also the author of the book, Retail Revelations-Strategies for Improving Sales, Margins, and Turnover,2nd Edition.

He can be reached through his website at www.advancedretailstategies.com.

Click here to register.

Ask an Expert – Solutions to the Challenges of Rural Business Ownership

On Tuesday, July 19, at 1 p.m., join this hour-long session solely dedicated to answering your questions about rural business ownership.

“The economic potential of small businesses in rural America is far-reaching and has the potential to be a significant contributor to the country’s sustained economic growth.” Amazon

While this may be the case, there are significant barriers entrepreneurs in rural environments face, some of which include access to capital, connectivity and labor.

The session will offer answers to your questions from an expert panel, including members from the USDA and SCORE Mentor Kent Adams, who specializes in assisting rural business owners.

About the presenter:

Kent Adams is a certified SCORE Mentor and has launched 5 successful startup business in consumer packaged good, agriculture, and industrial spaces.

The largest sold for $250 million and smallest for $25 million. He is experienced in Soil Carbon sequestration, regenerative agriculture, nutrient runoff reduction, and carbon credits for farms.

Adams worked in joint ventures in USA, Korea, China, and Israel and turned around three companies which had serious business issues.

He is knowledgeable in all forms of industrial distribution, agricultural distribution and farm work.

Adams is knowledgeable in health care products and has extensive experience in DTC program development. He also has a wealth of experience in consumer package goods, marketing, strategy, GMP, GLP, and regulated industries.

Click here to register.

Small Business Cybersecurity and Scam Defense Strategy Update for 2022-23

On Thursday, July 21, at 1 p.m., Cyber experts will provide critical updates on how criminals are leveraging technological advancements to commit fraud and scams, and how you can protect your business.

This webinar is sponsored by Trend Micro.

As cyber threats and scams increased rapidly in the past 12 months, Trend Micro and Scamadviser experts team up to provide important updates about today’s digital technology landscape and how to keep your business protected.

Join this webinar to hear Mitchel Chang, Jon Clay and Jorij Abraham go into detail about:

Digital transformation and its impact to cyber defenses, such as a zero-trust strategy

Threat updates and an introduction to the cyber “risk” index

How criminals are leveraging various technological advancements and social engineering to commit fraud and scams

About the presenters:

Mitchel Chang heads Trend’s CSR and the Trend Micro Initiative for Education—bringing his passion to make a safer digital world, decades of industry experience, and proven successes as a leader. He engages nonprofit and government organizations to help promote digital education outreach efforts.

Jon Clay has worked in the cybersecurity space for over 24 years. He is responsible for managing marketing messages and external publication of all the threat research and intelligence within Trend Micro as well different core technologies.

Jorij Abraham has been part of the international eCommerce community since 1997. He now is Managing Director of the Global Anti Scam Alliance, whose mission is to prevent consumers worldwide from getting scammed and ScamAdviser.com, the global blacklist for malicious websites. He is also e-commerce professor at the University of Applies Sciences, TIO.

Click here to register.

About SCORE

SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts . It is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals.

Make a difference as a SCORE volunteer

Since 1964, it has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs nationwide.

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has been operating since 1985. It has 100 dedicated volunteers today. They provide confidential mentoring at no charge. They offer business seminars, workshops, and webinars to benefit the local community.

SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).