Local fire stations pay tribute to Auburn Fire Lt. on Mass. Pike

By Kayleigh Thomas
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Palmer Fire Department.

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Along the Massachusetts Turnpike Sunday, many fire departments paid tribute to a lieutenant who passed away recently.

Lt. Paul J. Wood was part of the Auburn Fire Department for 14 years. He was promoted to his newest position in 2020. The news that Wood had died came after an announcement from Auburn Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Coleman. Coleman explained that Wood suffered an off-duty medical emergency at his home.

Courtesy of the Auburn Fire Department.

The Palmer Fire Department stood on top of their fire truck saluting the fellow firefighter on the Flynt Street overpass. According to Palmer Fire Department Captain Sean Reynolds, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday they were called to head onto the bridge and be ready to salute Woods at 6:00 p.m.

During the procession, a line of emergency and non-emergency vehicles were seen heading east to take Wood’s body to a funeral home in Grafton. Auburn Fire Department says his body had been coming from a Medical Examiner’s Office in Westfield.

Reynolds told 22News why it was important for the fire station to pay its respects to Wood. Reynolds said, “it is respect of the profession and something we do for our services. We want to pay our respects to anyone that passes.”

Courtesy of Palmer Fire Department.

The Monson Fire Department also gave their condolences by stating, “the Monson Fire Department offers our condolences and sympathy to the men and women of the Auburn Fire Department for the loss of their brother Lieutenant Paul Wood. May he rest in peace.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
