ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

HPD: Man claims he shot another man with a machete

By Chad Washington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiafH_0gbguL5r00

A shooting sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. But this one involved both a gun and a machete.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hpd#Machete#Violent Crime
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

18 arrested in Jaguars sting

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested 18 people at Jaguars night club on July 10th during a permit inspection.  Officers said the business was actively involved in sexually oriented activity and that management there had been notified multiple times in writing of the requirements to obtain and maintain a business license over the […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Killer Who Escaped Max-Security Hospital Is Captured in a Texas Park

Exactly two weeks after he escaped a maximum-security hospital in Vernon, Texas, police arrested 29-year-old Alexander Ervin on Sunday, ending the hunt for the man who was acquitted of killing his dad in 2013 due to insanity. Ervin’s mom, Leslie Ervin, said that he was “peacefully arrested” in Austin—about 350 miles south of Vernon—after locals spotted him in a park and, worried about heatstroke, called the police. Police said Ervin escaped on June 26 by hopping an eight-foot fence, but his mom questions that account, saying there is meant to be more extensive security at the facility, including guards. “That sounds like gross incompetence to me, that a mentally ill, dangerous man is allowed to walk out of a facility that has been tasked to protect him,” she said. Leslie said she was told her son had gone to the park in Austin as it was close to her old apartment. “He asked for new clothes when he got to the jail, and told police he had come to Austin looking for me,” she told CBS.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy