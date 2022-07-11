ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

Connecticut State Troopers Clock Speedsters At 109 MPH and 94 MPH

By Tom Conklin
WSBS
WSBS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just how fast is too fast? 84 MPH? How about 94 MPH? Generally, I for the most part try to stay within 5 or 6 MPH over the posted speed limit. That seems acceptable to me. However, when the speed limit is posted at 65 MPH and I'm cruising along at...

wsbs.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: Watertown Police install license plate readers

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - After calls from the community, Watertown Police are working to make their neighborhoods safer. Our neighborhood crime tracker shows you how their new technology could help catch criminals. Watertown police have installed several license plate readers throughout the area. They’ll be able to track any car...
WATERTOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Litchfield, CT
Traffic
Local
Connecticut Traffic
State
Connecticut State
City
Litchfield, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
WWLP

Woman chased down bike path in East Granby: police

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old woman was reportedly chased on a popular bike path in East Granby. The woman’s mother posted about the alleged encounter on Facebook, prompting the town and East Granby Resident Trooper to take action. The post said a man told the woman to “come here” as she was running by him, but after she ignored him and picked up her pace, he got out of the van he was in, onto a bike, and followed her.
EAST GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Meteorologist explains drought impacting Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Our latest drought status was updated on Thursday, and it’s no surprise that half of the state is under a moderate drought. Parts of Tolland, Windham, New London, Hartford, and Litchfield County are under a moderate drought, whereas the rest of the state is considered abnormally dry. The shoreline has […]
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mph
WCAX

Wild ride through Northeast Kingdom ends in crash, criminal charges

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen appeared in Orleans County Court Thursday after a multi-town police chase ended with a crash and a search in the woods. Nineteen-year-old Raquan Knight faced a judge after police say the Hartford, Connecticut, youth sped through several Northeast Kingdom towns and crashed in Barton.
NEWPORT, VT
NBC Connecticut

Man Struck in Bristol Early Thursday Morning Has Died: Police

A 36-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Bristol early Thursday morning. Police responded to Middle Street, near the Southington town line, not far from the ESPN headquarters, at 12:07 a.m. and found the man injured and lying on the ground. The man was treated...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Hundreds still without power in Connecticut day after storm

Hundreds in Connecticut were still without power Friday morning, hours after a storm drifted through the state. Eversource reported nearly 800 outages as of around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Most of the outages were in northern Connecticut, focused in Tolland and Windham counties where about 300 were without power in Columbia and 200 in Windham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS New York

Dolphin spotted at Connecticut marina

NORWICH, Conn. -- A wayward dolphin that was first spotted by fishermen on Thursday is making a splash near Norwich Marina in Connecticut. Video on social media shows the dolphin about 15 miles from the Long Island Sound. Marine experts from the Mystic Aquarium are monitoring the dolphin, which appears to be a juvenile. They want to make sure it's not in danger. The dolphin might have gotten off track and separated from its pod while looking for food. 
NORWICH, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 14, 2022

(Above) Three generations of anglers caught this healthy cow bass on a recent trip with Elser Guide Service. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass. The shop will be holding their annual Fluke Fest tournament Thursday through Sunday. Besides fluke, there are a number of great multi-species calcuttas and tons of great prizes, so be sure to check with the shop to register and get more info!
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Traffic Moving Again on I-95 South in East Lyme

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 95 South. It was congested for miles in East Lyme Friday following a tractor-trailer jackknifing between exits 73 and 72, according to CT Travel Smart. The left lane was closed and the highway was congested for more than three miles, between exits 80 and...
EAST LYME, CT
105.5 The Wolf

You Can Own Your Own Lake(s) in Connecticut for $6 Million

We have a portion of our parking lot here at the radio station in Brookfield that floods frequently, and it's been dubbed Lake Cumulus. It's not a year-round lake like our neighbor - the biggest in all of Connecticut - Candlewood, but we own it every time it really rains hard. If you would like to own your own lake, or lakes, you have an opportunity to do that right now in Eastern Connecticut.
BROOKFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Lobster 'bombs' and pizza: over-the top lobster dishes in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Thousands of pills stolen from Monroe pharmacy

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – Monroe police are investigating after thousands of pills were stolen from a Rite Aid pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 3:39 p.m., four men wearing ski masks and face coverings entered the Rite Aid and ordered employees to open the safe where the narcotics are stored. According to police, thousands […]
MONROE, CT
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy