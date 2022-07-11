ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Woman hides husband’s pills, assaults him, police say

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her husband because she was angry he had been prescribed medication for erectile dysfunction. 46-year-old Michelle Herman has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.

On July 7, officers were called to the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Smith Street to investigate a disturbance after Herman’s husband called 911. An affidavit stated Herman pushed her husband to the ground and injured his elbow during an argument. Herman admitted to police she hid her husband’s ED medication and that is when the argument began.

Herman was taken into custody and was released two day later on a $2,500 bond.

ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit reveals new details about death of Odessa infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, two parents were arrested after their infant son was found dead in their apartment. Kameron Gammage, 23, has been charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Injury; he was also arrested on a warrant out of Andrews County on one count of Sexual Assault of a Child. Leyla Pierson, 18, has been charged with Injury to a Child/Criminal Negligence.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in July 4 shooting dies, teen arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One teen is behind bars after police said he shot a man on July 4; the victim, 32-year-old Richard Alan Rose died July 11. Luis Jesus Berlanga, 17, has been charged with Murder.  According to an affidavit, on July 4, Midland Police Department investigators responded to Midland Memorial Hospital after a gunshot […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

