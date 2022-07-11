ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Think you know your cat? A California lab needs volunteers

By Deniz Yildiran
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a cat owner and live in the U.S., you might want to participate in an adorable study that will survey your pet's behaviors and how much you know about training your furry yet weird friend. We can all agree that cats are weird, right?. Researchers from the...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 6

Lisa Reimers
3d ago

UC Davis does fantastic research into cat health. However, calling cats "weirdos" isn't especially endearing or enticing to a cat person. If they're depending on volunteer participation, at least act like you like cats, putz

Reply
5
Related
HOLAUSA

Dog behavior: Why your dog is eating grass and what to do about it

Understanding our pets’ behavior can be a little difficult, from licking their paws to their adorable “puppy dog eyes” or acting strange after grooming, our furry friends are sometimes doing things we can’t explain, including eating grass. And if you ever wondered the reason behind this behavior, we...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cat Owners
The Independent

Adopted stray ‘puppy’ turns out to be raccoon dog

A Shanghai resident recently found out the “puppy” she had raised for 2 months is actually a raccoon dog. The woman revealed that she'd found the newborn animal in her garden, hidden in a pile of fallen leaves, while the city was under lockdown. For a month, the tiny pup - named Jixiang - slept inside the house and was only identified as a racoon dog when the woman sent photos of it to her friend, who is an “animal expert”.On 9 June, it was sent to the Shanghai Zoo for professional care.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxietyElephant cools off with firefighter's hoseWilliam and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

30 Cows Come to the Rescue to Help Orphaned Seal Return Home

An orphaned seal pup named "Celebration" was only a few days old when her mother was separated from her in July. Her discovery on land was not made by humans, which makes for an unexpected and interesting occurrence. She was found by a herd of 30 cows who had gathered...
ANIMALS
People

Puppy Rescued By U.S. Soldier Overseas Needs Help to Make it to His New Home in Kentucky

Goose the puppy has found his wingman; now, he needs a way to get home. According to Guardians of Rescue, an animal welfare nonprofit, Staff Sgt. Corey recently met Goose while deployed overseas. Several soldiers found the stray puppy whimpering, stuck in a drain, and decided to rescue the scared dog and bring him to Staff Sgt. Corey. The soldier and pet instantly fell in love, and now Staff Sgt. Corey is determined to bring the dog to his family and home in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy