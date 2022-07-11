Watch live: White House press briefing

📰 Did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz to test your memory. President Joe Biden wraps up his 4-day trip to the Middle East Saturday with meetings in Saudi Arabia — the country he previously vowed to shun because of its human rights abuses. Biden plans to discuss America’s historic role in the region and his approach going forward at a summit of Middle Eastern leaders representing the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, a group known as the GCC+3. He will also meet one-on-one with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Biden is expected to touch on economics, security and human rights issues in his meetings.

UVALDE, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO