ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch live: White House press briefing

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a briefing with reporters on Monday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Slate

The Great Mystery Ivana Trump Left Behind

When the news broke in 1990 that one of New York’s premier 1980s power couples had called it quits, Ivana Trump—the first wife of a man known as “the Donald,” a phrase she allegedly coined—was clearly not going to split from the real estate personality amicably.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
USA TODAY

Biden to leave Middle East, 988 hotline, Uvalde findings: 5 things to know this weekend

📰 Did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz to test your memory. President Joe Biden wraps up his 4-day trip to the Middle East Saturday with meetings in Saudi Arabia — the country he previously vowed to shun because of its human rights abuses. Biden plans to discuss America’s historic role in the region and his approach going forward at a summit of Middle Eastern leaders representing the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, a group known as the GCC+3. He will also meet one-on-one with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Biden is expected to touch on economics, security and human rights issues in his meetings.
UVALDE, TX
The Hill

The Hill

636K+
Followers
75K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy