Digital welcome signs, an outdoor library space, and enhanced parks and trails are just some of the possibilities of projects which the city could allot federal funding. At its Tuesday, July 12 meeting, the Stoughton Common Council continued to hear more proposals for use of more than $1.1 million of the city’s remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Council has previously authorized expenditures for $238,456, including $125,000 in May toward a proposed Innovation Center.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO