Mcalester, OK

McAlester native, Reba, announces new tour with OKC stop

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8Exr_0gbgr5A700
Reba McEntire with Terri Clark

Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour Reba: Live in Concert, set to kick off October 13th.

The 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba shares. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Reba was born in McAlester and grew up on a family ranch in the small town of Chockie in Atoka County.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15th via Ticketmaster. Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday by signing up for Reba’s email list. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 pm CT on Monday, July 11th in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

While there are several stops in cities near Oklahoma. There is only one Oklahoma stop, in Oklahoma City Oct. 15.

Reba: Live in Concert 2022 Fall Tour Dates:

  • Oct 13 – Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
  • Oct 14 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
  • Oct 15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
  • Oct 20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
  • Oct 21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
  • Oct 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
  • Oct 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
  • Oct 29 – Corpus Christi, TX @ AmericanBank Center
  • Nov 3 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
  • Nov 4 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
  • Nov 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Nov 10 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
  • Nov 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
  • Nov 12 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
  • Nov 17 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
  • Nov 18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
  • Nov 19 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

