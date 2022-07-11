ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Sports: Former Monroe High athlete scores hole-in-one on 324-yard hole

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
 4 days ago
Zach Kramer lost his golf ball.

Standing on the tee box for the 324-yard, par-4 No. 12 hole at Harbor Dunes Golf Club Saturday, the shot disappeared from view.

“I had no idea where it was at,” he said. “We thought it was over the green.”

But when Kramer and playing partner Jeff McBee arrived at the green, they found out they were wrong.

“We said, ‘What the heck, it’s in the hole,’” he said. “I never in my life expected that.”

The 23-year-old former football player and wrestler at Monroe High took up golf not long ago.

“I started three years ago,” he said. “I typically go out once every other week.”

He used a driver.

GOLF

Lynch shoots ace

Larry Lynch used an 8-iron to shoot a hole-in-one on the 132-yard, No. 15 hole at Green Meadows Golf Club recently.

RUNNING

Suydam, Schmidt win

PETERSBURG – Summerfield athlete Evan Suydam was the men’s overall winner in 17:36.6 and Seanna Schmidt of Milan repeated as women’s champ in 19:05.4 at the Rose Run Saturday.

Other winners for women were Bonnie Baumann of Toledo (Masters), Emma Raymond of Petersburg (9-under), Allison Ost of Dundee (10-14), Claire Lisker of Monroe (15-19), Natalie Burkheiser of Deerfield (20-24), Marie Schusterbauder of Petersburg (25-29), Ashley Heart of Deerfield (30-34), Christine Ost of Dundee (35-39), Krista Croncright of Hollywood, Md. (40-44), Michele Pushies of Howell (45-49), Dawn Dupler of Toledo (50-54), Robin Bumgarner of Petersburg (55-59), Linda Hordak Neeb of Toledo (60-64), Deb Stevens of Petersburg (65-69) and Joanie Brunt of Petersburg (70-74).

Taking men’s titles were Matt Carpenter of Morenci (Masters), Hudson McCormack of Petersburg (9-under), Conor Harrigan of Petersburg (10-14), Brandon Thompson of Petersburg (15-19), Noah Dusseau of Petersburg (20-24), Adam Snider of Fort Gratiot (25-29), Austin Cress of Petersburg (30-34), John Eller of Belleville (35-39), Brandon Stoner of Petersburg (40-44), Michael McFellin of Petersburg (45-49), Michael Koczorowski of Sylvania (50-54), Jim Crouch of Grand Rapids (55-59), Walter Knerr of Petersburg (60-64), Joseph Evans of Ypsilanti (65-69) and Ron Carpenter of Hudson (70-74).

SOCCER

Krug opens with win

Kiley Schneck netted two goals and Eric Wahoski and Travis Campbell each scored one to lead Team Krug to a narrow 4-3 win over Deportivo Hernandez on opening day of the Monroe Adult Coed Summer Soccer League at Munson Park Sunday.

Jose Aldana, Daniel Presa and Humberto Hernandez scored for Hernandez.

Hernandez defeated Team Drouillard 14-4 earlier in the day as part of a doubleheader.

AUTO RACING

Flat Rock celebrates 70

FLAT ROCK – Nearly 100 former racers gathered Saturday to celebrate Flat Rock Speedway’s 70th anniversary Saturday.

Track owner Ron Drager presented a plaque to Jack Wyman, Grand Marshal of the event. Wyman served as the pit registrar for several decades and fielded a car for the first race at Flat Rock on Aug. 14, 1953.

Kyle Worley won his first Late Model Sportsman feature race. Other winners were Eric Lee (Outlaw Super Late Model), Jeremy Vanderhoof (Street Stocks A Main), Trevor Farmer (Street Stocks B Main) and Billy Early (Figure 8).

Saturday is Kid’s Day at Flat Rock Speedway. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free and receive a free hot dog. The first 100 through the gate will receive a free T-shirt.

BASEBALL

Mud Hens stumble

OMAHA, Neb. – The Toledo Mud Hens slipped to 42-41 with a 9-6 loss to Omaha Sunday.

Josh Lester went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI to lead Toledo, which is 10 games behind Nashville in the International League West.

