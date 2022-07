ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Today, the Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by several individuals who have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims to work in the Sheriff’s Office warrants and civil citation division. The caller tells the victim that they have missed their court date and money must be sent to avoid arrest. THIS IS A SCAM!

