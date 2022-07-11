King's Daughters Medical Center names new CEO

The family of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee has released a video statement asking for the any information on the whereabouts of Lee. In the video, Jimmie Lee, father Jay Lee, said he is calling and reaching out to anyone that could have a tip on his location.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Jackson neighbor said after he was notified of his elderly mother’s medical condition on Friday, he contacted AMR Emergency Services, but claims help didn’t arrive. Charles Aldridge said after making the initial call for his sickly mother, he said the family waited over 45 minutes. He said he called dispatch […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Robert Walker is a well known radio host at 97.7. He said on Thursday, July 7 a group of young men drove up and fired dozens of rounds at two other young men right outside his South Jackson home. “The mayor’s saying the city is safe, the city is not safe.” […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for four juvenile suspects after two juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened on Bienville Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, an 11-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were injured in the shooting while they were playing basketball outside their home. […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of garbage pickup in the city of Jackson is, again, up in the air. It comes after a chancery court judge ruled the mayor cannot veto a ‘no’ vote of the Jackson City Council. It’s a decision that Jackson’s mayor said he’s...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Arson investigators are searching for a woman who is accused of setting two cars on fire in Jackson. Jackson fire officials said the first car was set on fire at 2838 Gentilly Drive on Tuesday, July 12. The second car was set on fire at 952 Glenwood Drive on Wednesday, July […]
A Mississippi attorney has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud investors in a multimillion-dollar timber investment scheme. Jon Darrell Seawright, 50, of Jackson, entered the plea Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves. Seawright’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16. He faces up to five years in prison, three years...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday. The crash happened on I-55 Frontage Road near Elton Road. Police say one person was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop. The victim’s name has not been released....
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is looking for a man they believe shot into a vehicle injuring four people, including a toddler. Donald Sherrod, 18, is wanted for four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The incident happened Monday evening...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $480 million for the Friday, July 15 drawing, and the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $82 million for the Saturday, July 16 drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 has also grown to an estimated $192 million for the Thursday, July 14 drawing. […]
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are looking for the people behind two separate drive-by shootings that happened within minutes of each other. The first happened about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday outside a home on Bienville Drive. Police said an 11-year-old boy was shot in both legs and one of his...
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Fire Department has confirmed with 16 WAPT that remains of a human body were discovered Friday night while firefighters were extinguishing a brush fire. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says this happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive. Jackson police responded...
The Vicksburg Police Department is searching for missing Vicksburg teenager Kemarion Akins. Akins, 17, was last seen at 3 a.m., Monday, at 2801 Letita Street. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department...
JACKSON, Miss. — New court documents implicate former Gov. Phil Bryant in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. Former Gov. Phil Bryant is accused by a defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case of directing $1.1 million to retired NFL star Brett Favre. The allegation came in a civil case, not a criminal case.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City council president Ashby Foote said the right decision was made by a judg, but he says this legal battle likely isn’t over just yet. On July 8, Larry Robertson ruled in favor of the city council that Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba could not veto a no vote, but Councilman Foote said he’s anticipating an appeal from Mayor Lumumba’s legal team soon which could take this lawsuit to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon on Hanging Moss Road. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says three people were injured in the shooting, which was the result of a drug deal gone bad. According to Hearn, Elijah Luckett, 19, shot Aaron Crockett,...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Certain Mississippi highways and roadways will remain dark for some time due to an ongoing issue. According to officials, thieves have been taking copper wire from street lights leaving drivers in the dark while commuting. “It’s very dangerous for everyone involved, very dangerous for the thieves themselves, when they steal the […]
Jackson police have arrested a man wanted for the shooting death of a 61-year-old man outside a Mississippi convenience store. Kenneth Weathers, 61, died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center on June 29, nearly two weeks after he was shot at a Robinson Road convenience store in Jackson on June 16.
