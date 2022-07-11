King's Daughters Medical Center names new CEO

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City council president Ashby Foote said the right decision was made by a judg, but he says this legal battle likely isn’t over just yet. On July 8, Larry Robertson ruled in favor of the city council that Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba could not veto a no vote, but Councilman Foote said he’s anticipating an appeal from Mayor Lumumba’s legal team soon which could take this lawsuit to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

JACKSON, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO