Brookhaven, MS

King's Daughters Medical Center names new CEO

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Scott Christensen was named CEO of King's Daughters Medical Center...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor says ambulance never came for mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Jackson neighbor said after he was notified of his elderly mother’s medical condition on Friday, he contacted AMR Emergency Services, but claims help didn’t arrive. Charles Aldridge said after making the initial call for his sickly mother, he said the family waited over 45 minutes. He said he called dispatch […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Radio personality’s home hit by stray bullet in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Robert Walker is a well known radio host at 97.7. He said on Thursday, July 7 a group of young men drove up and fired dozens of rounds at two other young men right outside his South Jackson home. “The mayor’s saying the city is safe, the city is not safe.” […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

11-year-old, 14-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on Bienville Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for four juvenile suspects after two juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened on Bienville Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, an 11-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were injured in the shooting while they were playing basketball outside their home. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of setting cars on fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Arson investigators are searching for a woman who is accused of setting two cars on fire in Jackson. Jackson fire officials said the first car was set on fire at 2838 Gentilly Drive on Tuesday, July 12. The second car was set on fire at 952 Glenwood Drive on Wednesday, July […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday. The crash happened on I-55 Frontage Road near Elton Road. Police say one person was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop. The victim’s name has not been released....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teenager wanted for shooting four people, including toddler, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is looking for a man they believe shot into a vehicle injuring four people, including a toddler. Donald Sherrod, 18, is wanted for four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The incident happened Monday evening...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery players win total $60,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $480 million for the Friday, July 15 drawing, and the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $82 million for the Saturday, July 16 drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 has also grown to an estimated $192 million for the Thursday, July 14 drawing. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Four people wounded in two separate drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are looking for the people behind two separate drive-by shootings that happened within minutes of each other. The first happened about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday outside a home on Bienville Drive. Police said an 11-year-old boy was shot in both legs and one of his...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD searching for missing Vicksburg teenager

The Vicksburg Police Department is searching for missing Vicksburg teenager Kemarion Akins. Akins, 17, was last seen at 3 a.m., Monday, at 2801 Letita Street. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson city council president reacts to decision on garbage collection lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City council president Ashby Foote said the right decision was made by a judg, but he says this legal battle likely isn’t over just yet. On July 8, Larry Robertson ruled in favor of the city council that Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba could not veto a no vote, but Councilman Foote said he’s anticipating an appeal from Mayor Lumumba’s legal team soon which could take this lawsuit to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

3 people shot on Hanging Moss Road

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon on Hanging Moss Road. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says three people were injured in the shooting, which was the result of a drug deal gone bad. According to Hearn, Elijah Luckett, 19, shot Aaron Crockett,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Parts of Mississippi highways remain dark due copper wire thieves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Certain Mississippi highways and roadways will remain dark for some time due to an ongoing issue. According to officials, thieves have been taking copper wire from street lights leaving drivers in the dark while commuting. “It’s very dangerous for everyone involved, very dangerous for the thieves themselves, when they steal the […]
JACKSON, MS

