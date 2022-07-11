ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of weekend three-vehicle accident dies at Mississippi hospital

 4 days ago
A victim of a three-vehicle traffic accident has died after being transported to the hospital.

Officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a three-vehicle accident near Cross Creek Parkway and US 98 shortly after 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

According to HPD, a 2013 Ford Escape, a 1986 Plymouth and a 2016 Chevrolet were involved in the collision.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries, and one of them later died from their injuries.

The Lamar County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the deceased person pending notification of family.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

