ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Train collision leaves two rail employees hospitalized in SC

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two trains collided Monday morning in South Carolina, causing one of them to derail and leaving two railway employees hospitalized, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

No additional injuries are expected. A diesel fuel leak was contained and poses no danger to the public or environment, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins told The Associated Press.

The incident occurred in a wooded area in southeast Columbia with no nearby homes. The derailment will not negatively affect traffic or the environment, Jenkins said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the fire department, private contractors and rail officials to reopen the rail line. It could be hours until the line is active, according to Jenkins.

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

2 fatally stabbed outside Southern California desert hotel

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed outside a Southern California desert hotel early Friday and a third person was hospitalized, authorities said. Initial reports had few details of what happened and who was involved in the violence at a SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Palm Desert, about 110 miles east of Los Angeles.
PALM DESERT, CA
The Associated Press

Detroit-area construction worker fatally struck by bulldozer

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A construction worker in suburban Detroit died Friday after a bulldozer struck him, police said. A man was standing outside his dump truck around 11 a.m. while a bulldozer moved pieces of concrete that had been broken up, Chesterfield Township police said. The 53-year-old dump truck driver, from Clinton Township, suffered traumatic injuries, police said. The bulldozer was operated by a 58-year-old Melvindale resident. He is cooperating with police.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

California fire destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The fire quickly grew to 304 acres (123 hectares), Cal Fire said. The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three homes burned. The blaze was 25% contained shortly before 8:30 p.m. Cal Fire reported Thursday night that 12 structures had been destroyed, though it was not immediately clear how many were residences.
ANDERSON, CA
The Associated Press

First 2 cases of monkeypox found in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama public officials said Friday that they’ve identified the state’s first known cases of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and most U.S. states. The Alabama Department of Public Health said in news releases that two cases have been identified. The first was in Mobile County and the second in Jefferson County. Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. State health officials said a symptom in the current outbreak is a rash that starts out as flat spots, followed by raised spots, then vesicles that are deep-seated, have a tiny spot in the middle of the vesicle, and may be itchy or painful.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment#Railway#Fire Department#Accident
The Associated Press

Louisiana man, 26, gets 70 years for 2020 crossbow slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 26-year-old Louisiana man was been sentenced Thursday to 70 in years in prison for killing a man with a crossbow in 2020. Daniel Ralph Haire had been convicted in May of manslaughter in the death of Rodney Christopher Nordby, 33, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said. Because Judge Chris Victory sentenced him as a habitual offender, Haire could have been sentenced to up to 80 years. Victory said Haire will not be eligible for probation, parole or a suspended sentence. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release when Haire was arrested that Nordby’s body had been wrapped in two comforters and left in a park, where two teenagers found it on February 29, 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed a medical abortion on the girl. The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News “cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.” DeLaney said the doctor could file a defamation claim against Rokita if he does not comply. Rokita told Fox that his office was investigating whether Bernard violated medical privacy laws by talking about the victim to the Indianapolis Star, and he said she failed to notify authorities about suspected child abuse. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. But a lawyer for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters asked the judge to cancel the warrant because he said she was unaware of the order before she traveled to a conference in Las Vegas. The judge earlier revoked bond and issued the warrant for Peters, who is accused of tampering with voting equipment, after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference after she sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The letter, sent to Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, requested a recount in her failed primary election bid for the GOP nomination in the state secretary of state’s race.
The Associated Press

3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach

DENVER (AP) — The former elections manager for a Colorado clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment has been arrested on allegations that she was part of the scheme, an official said Wednesday. Sandra Brown, who worked for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, turned herself in Monday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Associated Press

Missouri's answer to abortion law questions: Don't ask us

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Parson administration’s response to questions from Missouri hospitals, doctors and others about what’s legal under the state’s new abortion ban is to tell people to read the law and otherwise leave it to prosecutors to interpret. The state health department released a factsheet on the law Wednesday following questions and confusion since the abortion ban kicked in when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. The Missouri law outlaws abortion except in medical emergencies and when necessary to save the life of the mother, but it’s unclear what medical issues qualify under that exemption. Confusion over the law notably led a large Missouri hospital chain to briefly stop providing emergency contraception known as the morning-after pill over questions about whether it could put doctors at risk of criminal charges for providing the medication, even for sexual assault victims.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

State Rep. Debbie Armstrong resigns from New Mexico House

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Debbie Armstrong announced Thursday that she will be stepping down from her legislative seat before the end of her term so she can focus on providing care for a family member. The Albuquerque Democrat said her resignation would be effective Friday, meaning the Bernalillo County Commission will have to appoint a replacement until a successor is elected. Armstrong had announced last year that she would not seek reelection, leaving open the Albuquerque district she has represented since 2014. Armstrong has played a key role in legislation aimed at expanding and improving access to health care. That included legislation clearing the way for recreational cannabis use, the repeal of New Mexico’s long-dormant abortion ban and a measure that provided end-of-life options for terminally ill patients. She served as chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee and was a member of the Judiciary Committee.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention starting Thursday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country. The Idaho resolution in the deeply conservative state that Donald Trump won with 64% of the vote in 2020 is nearly identical to the Texas resolution that was passed last month, stating: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election; and we hold that acting president Joseph Robinette Biden was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.” Both the Idaho and Texas resolutions contend that secretaries of state circumvented their state legislatures, even though both states have Republican secretaries of state. Jim Jones, a former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court as well as a former Republican state attorney general, called the resolution rejecting the 2020 presidential election results “asinine,” noting multiple courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, rejected attempts to overturn the election.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor outraises Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Friday reported raising nearly $32 million in his bid for Texas governor during the first half of 2022, more than Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and a haul that puts their race on track to smash spending records in November’s midterm elections. The new figures, released as campaign finance reports were due in Texas, put Abbott in the rare position of finding himself outraised. For nearly a decade, the two-term incumbent has pulled in more money than any governor in U.S. history, a stockpile that has overwhelmed rivals and kept challengers at bay. Abbott has raised more than $30 million since the beginning of the year — a significant total even by his big-money track record, and only slightly less than O’Rourke. Abbott also still holds an advantage with money to spend, reporting more than $46 million in cash on hand as of June 30. But the narrowing gap underlines O’Rourke’s durability as a fundraising powerhouse and how money is pouring into high-profile governor’s races even as inflation and President Joe Biden’s sagging approval creates strong headwinds for Democrats with voters.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Noem declines debate, claims public broadcaster slants left

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem won’t participate in a debate sponsored by South Dakota Public Broadcasting because of what her campaign spokesman called its “extreme leftward swing.” In a break from precedent, the Republican governor has agreed to just one debate with her challenger, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith. South Dakota Public Broadcasting said in a statement Friday that it would still proceed with “fair, in-depth candidate debates and interviews,” but place an empty chair where Noem would have sat. Noem, who has also positioned herself for a 2024 White House bid, is following a nationwide trend of candidates — often Republicans — who are abandoning the time-honored tradition of debating their rivals before Election Day. For Noem, the snub was another opportunity to slam a media ecosystem that conservatives find elitist and cast herself in the mold of former President Donald Trump.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy