Bed Bath & Beyond's sale has up to 50% off towels, cookware, fire pits and so much more

By James Aitchison, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCP9Y_0gbgpvbi00

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is tomorrow July 12, and there are tons of deals available at all of your favorite retailers in preparation. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering big bargains on Ugg bedding, Ninja kitchen appliances, towels, furniture and so much more.

The retailer is offering hundreds of deep discounts on everything you need to pretty up your bedroom, bathroom and home. Products included in the sale range from throw pillows to a set of queen-size sheets. Meanwhile, you can also enjoy savings on select home and kitchen products including All-Clad frying pan sets for just $44.99.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming: Shop the 40+ best early Amazon deals before July 12

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Preview deals plus early sales now

►Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 2 months of Starz, Showtime for just $0.99 with this massive pre-Prime Day deal

If you're looking to save some time and effort in the kitchen, be sure to check out the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven. The Digital Air Fry Oven is a compact little kitchen whiz that can pull double duty as an air-fryer and a toaster oven and can also bake, roast and dehydrate. It’s currently down from $299.99 to $229.99 right now at Bed Bath & Beyond, saving you $70. When we tested the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, we were impressed with its beautiful design and versatile cooking performance.

If you’re looking for a great way to give your hair some much-needed volume, the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is available for $49.99 (normally $64.99), that's a $15 discount.

These are just a few of the products available at the Bed Bath & Beyond sale. From small kitchen appliances to new sheets and towels, you can stock up on all your home essentials during this sale.

Shop the best deals at the Bed Bath & Beyond sale

  • Ugg Boulder Square Throw Pillow for $29.99 (Save $30)
  • Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for $39.99 (Save $25)
  • All-Clad Nonstick Hard-Anodized 2-Piece Fry Pan Set for $44.99 (Save $15)
  • Therapedic Reversible 20-Pound Large Weighted Blanket for $89.99 (Save $60)
  • UGG Beacon 3-Piece King Quilt Set for $94.99 (Save $95)
  • Ninja Food 8-Quart. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $70)
  • Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven for $229.99 (Save $70)
  • Solo Stove Ranger Portable Wood Burning Fire Pit for $209.99 (Save $20)
  • ZWILLING TWIN Four Star II 7-Piece Cutlery Set for $379.99 (Save $40)
  • Shark AI VACMOP RV2001WD Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop for $399.99 (Save $80)
  • KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)
  • Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Full Mattress for $1,075 (Save $120)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

