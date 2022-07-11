One Killed, Several Injured In Middlesex County Boating Accident

The area of the boating accident that killed one. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was killed and seven others injured during a boating accident on the Connecticut River.

The incident took place in Middlesex County in the Town of Portland around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

According to the Portland Fire Department, the department along with mutual aid agencies responded to the river just north of Petzold's Marine after receiving numerous 911 calls regarding a boating accident with multiple injuries.

A boat lost control and crashed into the rocks, ejecting everyone on board, officials said.

When Portland's Marine 7 arrived on the scene they found multiple victims in the water and on the rocks along the shore near the Portland Fair Ground, the fire department said.

Additional ambulances and paramedics were requested to respond. A total of seven injured patients were transported to a staging area for additional care, the Portland Fire Department said.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other seven, including two children, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

An active investigation is underway, DEEP will be taking the next 24 hours to gather the necessary information to release a more detailed statement, officials said.

The name of the person killed was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

