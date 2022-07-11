British Open betting: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and the 12 favorites to win this weekend at St. Andrews

Collin Morikawa joked he became a spectator as the pace of play proved an issue on the first day of the Open at St Andrews.Some of Thursday’s rounds took longer than six hours as the layout of the Old Course, with its double greens, joint fairways and numerous crossover points, slowed the 156-man field.Defending champion Morikawa, who was in the 19th of the 52 three-ball groupings alongside Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, admitted it had been frustrating.“I figured it would be slow, but I didn’t know it would be this slow,” said the American, winner at St George’s last year,...
