Prince George and Kate Middleton look almost identical to Princess Diana and Prince William 31 years later at Wimbledon

Prince George attended his first Wimbledon match on Sunday. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Prince George, 8, made his first appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Prince George attended with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince William attended Wimbledon with his mother, Princess Diana, for the first time in 1991.

Prince George made his Wimbledon debut Sunday while accompanying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Although Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, have regularly attended Wimbledon matches, the 8-year-old attended his first match and sat between his parents in the Royal Box. Once seated, Prince George animatedly watched the men's final between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic, who won his 7th Wimbledon title this year.

Prince George animatedly watched the men's final at Wimbledon 2022. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Hello Magazine reported that children are usually prohibited from sitting in the Royal Box, but Prince George was allowed because he's a member of the royal family. Wimbledon's official website noted that invitations to sit in the Royal Box come from the Chairman of the All England Club, who takes "into account suggestions from members of The Championships' Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources."

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Wimbledon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Kate Middleton (left), Prince George (middle), and Prince William (right) at Wimbledon 2022. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Photos showed Prince George chatting with his parents during the match, but Prince George's interactions with Middleton may call to mind another beloved mother-son pair.

As noted in a Sunday tweet by My London Royal Correspondent Rebecca Russell, heartwarming moments between Prince George and Middleton were reminiscent of Princess Diana and Prince William at Wimbledon in 1991.

Prince William attended his Wimbledon more than 30 years ago with his mother, Princess Diana. Karwai Tang/Rebecca Naden - PA Images/Getty Images

More than 30 years ago, Princess Diana brought Prince William to watch the women's final when he was 9. Photos taken at the time showed them cheering and analyzing the match together.

Prince George (left) looked just like Prince William (right) did at his Wimbledon debut. Karwai Tang/Manuela DUPONT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Insider reported that Prince William continued to attend Wimbledon tennis matches over the years and is still an avid fan.

Prince William (right) continues to attend Wimbledon matches. Karwai Tang/Manuela DUPONT/Getty Images

During his visit, Prince George also got a chance to hold the Wimbledon trophy. The official Wimbledon Twitter account shared a video of Prince George marveling at the trophy in his hands while Middleton and Prince William stood nearby.

—Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2022

"Don't drop it," Prince William joked.

Prince William and Middleton have slowly but steadily included their three children on different outings. Last month, the family attended events for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated her 70 years on the throne.

Prince Louis, 4, kept royal fans entertained by making funny faces during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.