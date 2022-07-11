ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wawa's Hoagiefest Enters New Territory With NFT Sweepstakes

 4 days ago

Renderings of the NFTs Wawa is releasing.Image via Wawa.

Wawa is taking a non-traditional approach to its Hoagiefest campaign this year with a sweepstakes contest running through July 24 that awards a potential “rare” NFT, or non-fungible token, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents something in the real world, like art, a video, an image or music.

There will be 5,000 NFTs given away, 12 of them rare. Some will be accompanied by real-world prizes, including personalized T-shirts of the digital artwork NFT, a Wawa “social swag pack”, and a merchandise pack.

The sweepstakes are open to participants from Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C.

The digital illustrations on Wawa’s NFTs are inspired by artwork from past Hoagiefest campaigns, said Todd Miller, Wawa’s director of brand strategy and experience.

“Our Hoagiefest campaign has always been filled with fun visuals over the years – from our hoagie wrappers to our commercials to our associates’ T-shirts in store,” Miller said in a statement. “Today, we are thrilled to bring a brand-new way to Hoagiefest through NFTs.”

The annual Hoagiefest started in the summer of 2008.

Read more at Philadelphia Business Journal about the addition of NFTs to this year’s Hoagiefest.

