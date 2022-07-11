ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Zoo Offering Outdoor Yoga Sessions Near Animal Habitats

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6la3_0gbgpRK200

(CBS DETROIT) – Outdoor yoga sessions return to the Detroit Zoo, giving people the chance to practice while surrounded by nature and the animals.

The yoga sessions will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays in July and August.

Each session includes a meditative flow for all skill levels, led by a certified yoga instructor, in front of an animal habitat.

In addition to this, each session will include a chat about the featured animal.

“Not only is yoga a healthy form of exercise, but Yoga at the Zoo offers a chance for guests to connect with the animals and their stories,” said Randi Hamilton, Vice President of Guest Services, Communications, and Marketing. “As a bonus, your admission directly supports the Detroit Zoo and the animals who live here, along with our mission to advance conservation and sustainability. This is an event that’s good for the mind, the body, and the community.”

Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for the general public. To see available classes and to purchase tickets visit, here .

Zoo officials say each ticket include parking and an admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo will be handed out at the end of the session.

Participants must be 13-years-old or older and tickets must be purchased in advance.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

YMCA Hiring Amid Lifeguard Shortage

(CBS DETROIT) – A summer without pools? That scenario could become a reality. A lifeguard shortage is forcing thousands of public pools to cut hours or possibly not open at all. “Your swim is not going to be as comfortable if you’re swimming with other people who you know can not swim,” said Boll Family YMCA Aquatic Director Krystalyn Rivera. “You’re going to be more uneasy of the fact that something could happen at any point in time. If there’s not a lifeguard on stand who are watching everyone.” According to the American Lifeguard Association the labor shortage could close a third of public pools...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

City Of Detroit To Open Online License Applications For Adult-Use Marijuana Retailers On Aug. 1

(CBS DETROIT) — The City of Detroit announced Friday that online license applications will open next month for adult-use marijuana retailers, micro-businesses and designated consumption lounges. This comes after the Detroit City Council voted on Tuesday to open Phase 1 of limited licensing for the businesses. The Detroit Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Entrepreneurship (CRIO) will accept applications beginning at noon on Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. “I want to thank my colleagues for allowing this next critical step in the licensing process despite the frivolous lawsuits and ongoing attempts to get Detroit’s ordinance tossed,” said Council President Pro Tem James...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT: Here’s A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend.   Auburn Road: Oakland – EB Auburn Rd, Crooks to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN daily, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.   Grand River: Oakland – NB/SB Grand River Ave CLOSED, Gill Rd to Orchard Lake, Sat 5am-1pm. I-75: Oakland – NB/SB I-75, Saginaw Rd to I-475, 2 LANES OPEN daily, 7am-2pm, Mon-Sun. Oakland – NB I-75, 11 Mile to 13 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 5pm. Wayne – NB/SB I-75, I-94 to McNichols, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am. Wayne – SB I-75/Gratiot Conn CLOSED, I-375 to M-10/Lodge, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am. Wayne –...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown From Car In Genesee County

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. | Credit: Genessee Co Sheriff “Yesterday when Cupcake came in, the couple that brought her in said that somebody pulled in front of their house and just put her out,” a shelter worker told Swanson. “Nobody claimed her so they brought her here. I don’t see how people...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
CBS Detroit

Flint River Flotilla Canceled Due To River Spill

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The Flint River Flotilla will be replaced with an on-land flotilla pirate fest due to the spill that happened in the Flint River last month. The flotilla pirate fest will be at Tenacity Brewing, located at 119 N. Grand Traverse St. in Flint, on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The family-friendly party will be open to the public with a $5 admission. “We have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 on-the-water Flint River Flotilla in light of ongoing questions surrounding the Flint River chemical spill that began on June 15th. We simply...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dive Team Recovers Man’s Prosthetic Leg From Sunrise Lake In Milford Township

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team saved a valuable possession this month — an $80,000 prosthetic leg. Officials say authorities were called when Brandon Smith lost his leg while floating in Sunrise Lake in Milford Township with his 6-year-old son. According to the sheriff’s office, who shared the story on Facebook and Twitter, the prosthetic leg plunged to the bottom of the lake, nearly 50 feet below. Smith’s father-in-law, Tim McIntosh, said he tried to retrieve it but couldn’t get it. McIntosh and his wife then called the sheriff’s office. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Mayor Mike Duggan Launches 2022 Summer Job Program For Detroit Youth

(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council members, and partners officially launched the Grow Detroit’s Young Talent 2022 summer program today, announcing the creation of over 8,000 jobs for Detroit youth. This year, Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is raising $13 million for the program to support a wide variety of career options for Detroit youth ages 14-24. Officials say the 2022 GDYT program will feature both in-person and virtual work opportunities. The event was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan. In addition to holding the event, the Boys and Girls Club will also have “40 GDYT youth focused on coding skills and app development via Apple’s Code to Career program.” You can watch the announcement here:   © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Bookstore Raises $35K After Fraud Losses, Thanks Community For Support

(CBS DETROIT) — After falling victim to cyber fraud and losing $35,000, co-owners of a Detroit bookstore are thanking the community for helping them get back on their feet. 27th Letter Books fell victim to credit card fraud less than one year after opening its brick-and-mortar store. The store’s co-owners created a Go Fund Me account and recently raised just over $35,000. They say the money will help cover rent, inventory and operations. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Zoo#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
CBS Detroit

Detroit Ranked As Worst City For Renters In The United States, Study Says

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit ranked as 2022’s worst city in the United States to rent in, according to a WalletHub study. The study compared 182 U.S. cities against 22 factors of rental attractiveness. Different factors taken into account when comparing these U.S. cities included rental affordability, rental attractiveness, cost of living, and safety. Detroit ranked No. 182, or the worst, among the cities compared in this study. The study showed Detroit was among the cities with the least amount of affordable rentals and ranked among the highest in rent-to-price ratio. Researchers asked experts different questions related to renting in the United States. One of the...
CBS Detroit

Detroit Institute Of Arts’ “Inside Out” Program Expands To 4 Oakland County Parks

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Institute of Arts announced the popular “Inside|Out” art installation is expanding. The new artworks can be viewed at Addison Oaks Park near Rochester, Catalpa Oaks Park in Southfield, Independence Oaks Park in Clarkston, and the Red Oaks Nature Center in Madison Heights. News Release: The @DIADetroit announced recently that it will bring its popular Inside|Out art installation program back to four #OaklandCountyParks! To see more info, including where you can find these masterpieces within our parks, visit https://t.co/rFcLTRppfp. pic.twitter.com/YHpl9Rgj0w — Oakland County Parks and Recreation (@OCParksAndRec) July 6, 2022 The artworks will join the more than100 others already on display around Metro Detroit. The program is open through Nov. 30. Visit www.dia.org/insideout for information on other locations to view the artworks. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

University Of Michigan Names Santa Ono As 15th President

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The University of Michigan named Santa Ono as the 15th president of the university on Wednesday. Ono, 59, has served as president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia (UBC) since 2016. Mary Sue Coleman, who has served as interim president since the removal of former President Mark Schlissel, said Ono is joining “a very special community.” Santa Ono is named the 15th president of the University of Michigan on July 13, 2022 at the Alexander G. Ruthven Building in Ann Arbor, MI. (courtesy: University of Michigan) “I have spent more than 50 years in higher education,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Genesee County Lottery Club Wins $1.8M After Playing For 20 Years

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Genesee County lottery club won a life-changing $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot after playing the Michigan Lottery together for 20 years. Lunch Bunch Crew Lottery club members, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on June 18: 02-04-06-17-31-36. The club members bought the winning ticket at Tom’s Market, located at 465 South St. in Ortonville. “A co-worker and I started a lottery club about 20 years ago,” the club’s representative said. “There are currently five of us in the club and we take turns purchasing a ticket each week.” “One day at work,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox Named Boston’s New Police Commissioner

(CNN) — In 1995, he was an undercover officer for the Boston Police when he was mistaken for a suspect and severely beaten by his own colleagues. Next month, Michael Cox will lead the force as the city’s new police commissioner. Michael Cox, who has been named as the next Boston police commissioner, faces reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. Cox, who was beaten more than 25 years ago by colleagues who mistook him for a suspect in a fatal shooting, served in multiple roles with the Boston Police Department before becoming the police...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Coalition Awarded $50K To Develop Non-Police Crisis Response Program

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan coalition received a $50,000 grant from United Way of Washtenaw County to develop a non-police response program in Ann Arbor. According to a press release, the Coalition to Re-Envisioning Our Safety (CROS) developed the program after the Ann Arbor City Council passed a resolution in 2021 directing the city administrator to develop an unarmed public safety response program. The coalition includes faith leaders, social workers, therapists, public health and healthcare workers, researchers, community builders, racial, justice organizers and activists. Officials say the program is part of a series of initiatives involving Eastern Michigan University’s Southeast...
CBS Detroit

Shots Fired At Car On Southfield Freeway In Detroit After Road Rage Argument

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway on Thursday evening. At about 9:35 p.m. on July 14, a caller reported that he was involved in a road rage incident, and troopers learned he was driving home from work in Plymouth when this happened. Police say the caller entered southbound M-39 from eastbound I-96 when he realized that a vehicle was tailgating him. After that, the caller told police the vehicle pulled up next to him on the freeway and they exchanged words before he sped up, and then he heard a bang. According to police, the caller exited the freeway at Michigan Avenue and discovered a bullet hole in his front passenger side door. The other vehicle continued driving southbound on Southfield. No one was injured. Michigan State Police continue to investigate this incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Revive I-275 Update: Southbound I-275 Ramp To Ford Road In Wayne County To Close For 6 Weeks

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a six-week closure is necessary to rebuild ramps in Canton Township as part of the Revive I-275 project. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 18, with the southbound I-275 ramp to M-153 (Ford Road) closing until late August. MDOT officials say the detour is southbound I-275 to eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue), then northbound I-275 to M-153. A week later, on July 25, the eastbound Ford Road ramp to I-275 will close. That closure will also be in place until late August. According to MDOT officials, the detour for the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of Kevin Batiste

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest as police search for a suspect who killed a 28-year-old father of three in Detroit. Kevin Batiste was murdered on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, on the city’s northwest side. Officials say the incident happened at about 1:37 a.m. in the 17000 block of Plymouth Road near Longacre Street. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Visitation, Funeral Services Scheduled For Fallen Detroit Officer Loren Courts

(CBS DETROIT) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was fatally shot while responding to reports of a man firing a weapon. Police say Courts, 40, was a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department when he was shot and killed after being “ambushed” by the gunman while on duty. According to police, 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, the gunman, was shot and killed by another officer at the scene. Public viewing is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, July 17 from 3 to 9 p.m. A funeral service is set for Monday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m. All of these arrangements will take place at Greater Grace Temple, located at 23500 W. 7 Mile Road in Detroit. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Cash Bail Reforms To Strike At Racial Inequality

(AP) — Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates have agreed to settle a federal class-action lawsuit over cash bail practices, which activists say routinely and unconstitutionally jail poor and working class defendants despite evidence of their inability to pay. Both sides say the reforms, to be announced Tuesday, strike at racial inequality in the criminal legal system. On any given day in Detroit, the nation’s Blackest city, nearly three-quarters of those jailed are Black, a proportion much higher than their share of the population. If the reforms narrow that disparity, it could be a model for court systems nationwide, where...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

UM Studies Show Pulse Oximeters Don’t Work As Well For People Of Color

(CNN) — Often when Dr. Thomas Valley sees a new patient in the intensive care unit at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, he clamps a pulse oximeter on their finger — one of the many devices he uses to gauge their health and what course of care they might require, whether they are a child having seizures, a teenage car accident victim or an older person with Covid-19. Medical worker examining oxygenation to female patient with new oximeter device during corona virus outbreak But recently, Valley, an assistant professor in the University of Michigan’s Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, realized first-hand...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy