Detroit Zoo Offering Outdoor Yoga Sessions Near Animal Habitats

(CBS DETROIT) – Outdoor yoga sessions return to the Detroit Zoo, giving people the chance to practice while surrounded by nature and the animals.

The yoga sessions will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays in July and August.

Each session includes a meditative flow for all skill levels, led by a certified yoga instructor, in front of an animal habitat.

In addition to this, each session will include a chat about the featured animal.

“Not only is yoga a healthy form of exercise, but Yoga at the Zoo offers a chance for guests to connect with the animals and their stories,” said Randi Hamilton, Vice President of Guest Services, Communications, and Marketing. “As a bonus, your admission directly supports the Detroit Zoo and the animals who live here, along with our mission to advance conservation and sustainability. This is an event that’s good for the mind, the body, and the community.”

Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for the general public. To see available classes and to purchase tickets visit, here .

Zoo officials say each ticket include parking and an admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo will be handed out at the end of the session.

Participants must be 13-years-old or older and tickets must be purchased in advance.

