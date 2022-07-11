ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of school supply drives taking place across Acadiana

By KATC News
 4 days ago
Schools in Acadiana are weeks away from the start of the new school year!

Below is a list of school supply drives across Acadiana:

United Way of Acadiana launches annual Stuff the Bus program

United Way of Acadiana launched its annual Stuff the Bus program sponsored by Love Our Schools today.

The school supply drive, which is also sponsored by COX, helps to provide school supplies to classrooms and students in need throughout United Way of Acadiana’s service area. The drive is active the month of July, and school supplies are distributed to teachers in Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parish School Systems in August.

Participating businesses with public drop off locations include 705 Federal Credit Union, Acadiana Automotive Group, Adorn Jewelry, Athleta, Carmax, City Club, Home Bank (all locations in Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parishes), Keaty Real Estate, NeunerPate Attorneys at Law, Meritus Credit Union, SCP Health, The Gleason Group, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lafayette, Vitalant, and W-Industries. Media Partners 94.5 KSMB, Q95.5 KRRQ, 99.1 KXKC, and Magic 104.7 KNEK will also serve as drop off locations. United Way of Acadiana is still encouraging local businesses with walk in traffic to request a bin for more drop off locations by submitting their information online at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/stuffthebus .

United Way Interim President and CEO, Heather Blanchard says, “We are always amazed by the outpouring of community support that comes in during our summer Stuff the Bus drive. The community comes together and makes sure that our Acadiana students have what they need to start the school year.”

"We believe that community engagement is at the heart of great schools. We are thrilled to support Stuff the Bus because it provides a strong start to the school year for Lafayette Parish educators and students while demonstrating that the community cares about them," said Dr. William "Kip" Schumacher founder of Love Our Schools.

For more information and a list of requested school supplies, visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/stuffthebus .

Louisiana Bayou Ballers presents First Annual school supply drive & donation

The Louisiana Bayou Ballers is hoting their first annual school supply drive July 30, 2022. The event is scheduled to take place between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Organizers said donations can be dropped off at Thomas Park on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. outside at the basketball courts and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. inside gym courts.

Any questions about donations or to sponsor, call Coach Kevin or the Director Jasmine at 337-693-1632 or 337-693-1623.

Mable's Table Presents its 7th Annual Backpack Project

Mable's Table is excited to be back to normal and hosting their 7th Annual Backpack Project .

Seven years ago, the project was started by a foster mom who saw a way to help foster children all while creating an event to teach other children about volunteerism. From 50 volunteers packing 150 backpacks to now over 300 backpacks and more than 150 volunteers, the Backpack Project has grown to serve not only the foster children in our community but also some of our homeless and most needy children as well. Over the years the organization had incredible partnerships with other non-profits to help accept donations to finance the event. Organizers said, "We are so grateful to CASA of SoLA and Kiwanis Club of Lafayette for their continued support. Thank you for all you do!"

