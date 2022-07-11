ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

Foamtastic Time at MWE Library

heraldadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Foam and Fun Party was held on the Murchison...

heraldadvocate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kool1027.com

Back to School Bash Scheduled For July 16th

Women On The Move, Inc., Beyond The Court, LLC, & Collins Funeral Home will be sponsoring a Back To School Bash on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9am – 12pm in downtown Camden, SC in the green space located at 622 Rutledge Street. This outside event is structured to engage the students in a fun-filled, educational, and safe space where they will be provided the tools necessary to start the school year off to a great start. The day will include live music, bounce houses, a game truck, horseback riding, free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, and much more.
CAMDEN, SC
The Richmond Observer

UNCP Theatre Program deeply rooted in ‘Strike at the Wind!”s success

PEMBROKE — The collaboration between the outdoor drama “Strike at the Wind!” and UNC Pembroke’s theatre program stretches 40-plus years. “Strike at the Wind!” often leaned on the theatre program’s students and staff for actors, stagehands and providing technical support. The longstanding relationship continues tonight as the iconic drama returns to the Adolph Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.
PEMBROKE, NC
WBTW News13

Hundreds paint mural to honor Florence business leader

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 200 people headed to downtown Florence on Saturday to help paint a massive mural honoring a local business leader. “The piece is very large,” Hannah Davis, Florence’s development manager said. “It’s going to be 25-feet tall and 40-feet wide, and will go up on the side of the Thompson […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennettsville, SC
spartanburg.com

GreenGasUSA, Mercedes-Benz, McCall Farms Expand Carbon-Friendly Commitment in SC

Local and international companies in South Carolina are working together to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions – a model for industry-led climate solutions. The Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in Ladson, South Carolina, is now using renewable natural gas (RNG) converted by Charleston-based GreenGasUSA from methane captured at the McCall Farms commercial vegetable cannery in Effingham, South Carolina.
EFFINGHAM, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Pee Dee Coalition has Clays for a Cause

The Pee Dee Coalition’s Clays for a Cause event was held at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve Clay Course in Society Hill on June 17. This annual event was given in appreciation for law enforcement across the Pee Dee area. Congratulations are in order for the Chesterfield Sheriff’s department along with a Clio officer for placing first in the competition. From left is First Sergeant Jerry Lundy, Officer Stephen Smith, Sheriff James Dixon, Deputy First Class Kyle Phillips, First Sergeant and Corporal Clay Sikes. The PDC Marlboro site hopes to see a full team participate from Marlboro County next year.
SOCIETY HILL, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marian Wright Edelman
heraldadvocate.com

Bennettsville Police Department to have first car show on Saturday

To help raise funds for summer youth programs, the Bennettsville Police Department will have its first car show on Saturday. It will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Bennettsville campus of Northeastern Technical College, 1120 Oakwood Street. Police Chief Kevin Miller said all cars are welcomed. The entry fee...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“M” is for Marlboro County

“M” is for Marlboro County (480 square miles; 2020 population 26,376). Marlboro County was formed in 1785 and named for John Churchill, the duke of Marlboro. Retaining the same general dimensions for much of its existence, the county is bounded by the Great Pee Dee River on the west, North Carolina on the north and northeast, and Dillon County on the southeast. The Cheraw Indians occupied the area prior to European settlement. Among the early settlers were Welsh Baptists from Pennsylvania that settled the area that became the Welsh Neck. In 1819, Bennettsville became the county seat. In the 1880s D.D. McColl opened the Bank of Marlboro and established cotton mills in Bennettsville and McColl. In the twenty-first century, Marlboro County has continued its economic development while preserving its considerable architectural heritage and scenic beauty.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Laurinburg Exchange

Drowning can happen in an instant

LAURINBURG — Many are aware of the importance of safety around pools and at the beach. Most drownings or near-drowning incidents happen when a child falls into a pool or is left alone in the bathtub. Did you know spas/hot tubs, toilets and buckets can also be a hazard? Distractions make for tragedies, and the younger the child, the greater the risk. Child drownings continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4 years of age, and second leading cause of preventable death through age 15.
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mwe#Murchison School#Summer Reading Program
wbtw.com

Soaking rain throughout the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thunderstorms pushed through the Pee Dee and along the border belt last night and there were some notable rainfall totals and even a record-breaking amount. Lumberton broke the record for daily rainfall accumulation yesterday. The previous record was only set just last year and was 2.07″. Lumberton reported 3.36″ yesterday which was much needed.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

One person injured in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday in a shooting in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street, Brandt said. A home was damaged and one person inside the home was shot. The person was taken […]
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Oscar Gregg to serve as interim principal of MEMS

McCOLL – Marlboro County School District has announced Oscar C. Gregg III has been selected as the interim principal for McColl Elementary Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year. Gregg earned a bachelor of science, as well as a master of education degree from Francis Marion University. In addition,...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
WECT

Two U.S. 74/76 intersections in Columbus County to receive upgrades

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Two intersections of U.S. 74/76 just north of Lake Waccamaw will be upgraded to highway standards as part of a $44 million project. Per the NCDOT, the highway’s intersection with Chauncey Town Road will become an interchange complete with a bridge and ramps. The Old Lake Road intersection will be converted into an overpass.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Florence city council votes for internal investigation of housing authority

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence City Council members voted Monday for an internal examination or investigation of the Florence Housing Authority following information received by a commissioner on the authority. A copy of the agenda said "Dr. Jerrod Moultrie, Board Member – Housing Authority To give a report on...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Florence City Council approves violent crime task force

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new violent crimes task force in Florence aims to increase collaboration between city and county law enforcement officers. The city council unanimously approved a resolution to create the task force Monday. Chief Allen Heidler of the Florence Police Department said one of the key issues it will help solve is […]
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy