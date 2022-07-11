Country music legend Reba McEntire bringing tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Country music star Reba McEntire will make a pit stop in Columbus during her 17-city concert tour.

The 67-year-old Oklahoma native has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT where she is scheduled to perform at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 4. with special guest Terri Clark, the only Canadian woman to be named a member of the Grand Ole Opry, according to a news release from LiveNation.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said in a statement. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

McEntire has earned a plethora of accolades in her decades-long career, including 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 15 American Music Awards, three GRAMMY awards and even a Golden Globe nomination.

Recently earning her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, McEntire’s five decades of Top 10 success puts her alongside George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, LiveNation said.

McEntire’s one-month tour will kick off in Lafayette, Louisiana in October and conclude in Wichita, Kansas in November.

Tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, July 15. Fans who sign up for McEntire’s email list can access presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 12, according to LiveNation.

Citi cardholders are eligible for presale ticket purchasing from 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 12 until 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, July 14, according to LiveNation.

For more information about REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, visit Reba.com.