Bill Goldberg has long been accused by Bret Hart of ending his career at Starrcade 1999, and Goldberg recently addressed the situation. Goldberg famously gave Hart a concussion when he stiffly kicked him in the head in the match, which essentially marked the end of Hart’s career. Hart has long been critical about the kick and accused Goldberg of doing it intentionally, despite Goldberg’s claims that it was accidental. He was asked during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show if he’s still hurt by the accusations these days.

