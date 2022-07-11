ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco Snap Vampire Necks in ‘Day Shift’

By Fletcher Peters
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimes are tough. As we approach a potential recession, the job search feels harrowing. You send cover letter after cover letter, to no avail. Even when you secure that sweet, sweet offer, here comes salary negotiations! But Jamie Foxx has a solution with plenty of money-making opportunities: Why not try vampire...

Daily Beast

Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide After 2019 Twitter Backlash

Actress Constance Wu is back from an almost three-year hiatus from social media. In a message to fans, Wu detailed how the backlash she received for her comments about Fresh Off the Boat’s renewal in 2019 led her to try and take her life. She wrote that her original tweets were “careless.” But the subsequent DMs she got from a fellow Asian actress telling her she was “a blight on the Asian American community” became overwhelming. “Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened,” Wu said on Twitter. “Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.” She wrote that she shared her story to help de-stigmatize conversations about mental health in the Asian American community. “Because the truth is, I’m not poised or graceful or perfect. I’m emotional. I made mistakes...lots of ’em!”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Did Constance Wu Get ‘Canceled’ for Being ‘Ungrateful’?

In 2019, Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu confused the TV-watching public by bemoaning her ABC show’s renewal. “So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” she tweeted. “Fuck.” When someone congratulated her on the “great news” of her show’s continuation, the reason for Wu’s complaints became undeniable. “No,” she responded, “it’s not.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

‘Criminal Minds’ Is Officially Coming Back to Screens

And before anybody asks: no, Matthew Gray Gubler won’t be involved. Nearly a year and a half after the project was first announced, the Criminal Minds revival is confirmed. After 15 glorious years on CBS, the series will be moving to Paramount+, which has ordered 10 episodes of a first season, according to Deadline. The procedural will return with showrunner Erica Messer and several mainstays of the old cast, including Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, and Adam Rodriguez. (In addition to Gubler, also noticeably absent will be Mandy Patinkin, who bowed out of the show after its second season and later called the experience “very destructive to my soul and my personality.”) The new and improved Criminal Minds will depart from its episodic structure for a more streaming-friendly serialized approach, sources told Variety.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

Ricky Martin’s Attorney Says Nephew Abuse Claims ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Untrue’

An attorney for Ricky Martin has refuted claims the star was involved in a sexual relationship with his nephew, calling the allegations “disgusting” and “untrue.” In a statement to People magazine, Marty Singer said he expects the case to be dismissed “as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.” The claims of incest and abuse are reportedly at the center of a complaint filed in Puerto Rico, which alleged that the singer was involved in a seven-month-relationship with the younger relative and had been seen near his house after a breakup. Of the accuser, Singer said: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been—and would never be—involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

The Music of ‘Ms. Marvel’ Has a Lesson for Hollywood

When I heard the faint notes of the hit South Indian song “Oh Nanba” in the first episode of Ms. Marvel, I thought I was imagining them. But then, as I kept watching and kept hearing songs that I grew up listening to in the background, I realized that, no: This was really happening. A Marvel show was really playing an actual South Asian song in a show about a Desi superhero.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

‘Big Brother 24’ Is a Racist Nightmare–and Former Black Contestants Are Crying Foul

It’s only been a week since Big Brother 24 premiered, but viewers and former contestants are already sounding the alarm on the poor treatment of a Black contestant. Taylor Hale is a personal stylist from Detroit and one of 16 people competing for the grand prize of $750,000. Per the show’s rules, she has committed to spending up to 82 days in a fluorescent-lit home on a soundstage in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old may now be rethinking that decision. Cameras from the 24-hour live feed have caught her sobbing quietly in her bedroom while her housemates conspire against her with months of filming still left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Lizzo’s New Album ‘Special’ is Her Best Work Yet

A mainstream breakout can be a double-edged sword for an artist like Lizzo. For someone whose career exploded with such force and star power, the quickest recipe for continued success is to keep moving toward what’s working. For Lizzo, that was Cuz I Love You, a record filled with...
THEATER & DANCE

