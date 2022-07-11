Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco Snap Vampire Necks in ‘Day Shift’

Actress Constance Wu is back from an almost three-year hiatus from social media. In a message to fans, Wu detailed how the backlash she received for her comments about Fresh Off the Boat’s renewal in 2019 led her to try and take her life. She wrote that her original tweets were “careless.” But the subsequent DMs she got from a fellow Asian actress telling her she was “a blight on the Asian American community” became overwhelming. “Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened,” Wu said on Twitter. “Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.” She wrote that she shared her story to help de-stigmatize conversations about mental health in the Asian American community. “Because the truth is, I’m not poised or graceful or perfect. I’m emotional. I made mistakes...lots of ’em!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO