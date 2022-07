A part of U.S. 30 by the State Route 115 overpass and exit ramp is back open this morning after being closed for seven hours following a crash with a semi and trailer Thursday evening. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the semi-driver from Indianapolis was ejected and received life-threatening injuries. He was taken to St. Rita's for treatment. The OSHP reports that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

LIMA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO