The C2E2 convention in Chicago has announced that Sasha Banks will be one of the guests at their event next month. She is advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado. Banks, along with Naomi, walked out of WWE back in May and was suspended indefinitely. There have been rumors that the two were released from the company, but WWE has yet to confirm that.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO