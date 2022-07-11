Sioux City man on probation for stabbing charged with knifepoint robbery

Looking for an Acreage, you won`t want to Miss this Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Ranch with so Many Upgrades! A little piece of Heaven on Plum Creek Road, with almost 6 acres. It`s private spot makes it a great place to entertain family and friends whether its bonfires, sledding, trails, you name it! The owners style and pride of ownership is showcased throughout every room! From the moment you walk in from the front porch, what a great space to relax, the foyer area with large picture windows throughout this home allowing you to bring the outdoors in! The living room is open to the eating area\kitchen complete with New flooring, New paint, NEW granite, and Backsplash! The cabinets and island cabinets have been refaced and have new hardware! A New sliding glass door to the NEW composite deck just added in 2020! The four bedrooms on the main, which includes the Master with Master bath and walk~in closet! The full bathroom shared by the two bedrooms is ALL NEW from floor to ceiling! Off the kitchen area you`ll find Main floor laundry complete with storage cabinets and closet, plus a half bath. Access to the large living room\bar area with gorgeous windows to see everything outdoors, from wildlife to kids playing in the yard! All NEW Built~in Bar area, the owners spared no expense! NEW Refrigerator, NEW temp regulated wine frig, NEW granite, NEW flooring, NEW paint and added Crown Molding, Perfect for entertaining! Off this family room is the 4th bedroom with NEW windows plus a large walk~in closet, onto the oversized foyer with storage & an office just off the garage! The basement has a 5th bedroom, NEW paint, plus a large 3\4 bath was added ~ of course ALL NEW! A living room for the big and small kids that like to play video games, a large game room with a built~in desk area, a weight room\workout room too with a tanning bed that will stay! Plus a large room with loads of storage shelves!! Attached garage w\NEW garage doors, so Much NEW, come take a look!.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO