Sioux City, IA

Sioux City man on probation for stabbing charged with knifepoint robbery

By Nick Hytrek
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- The same day a judge placed him on probation for charges related to a stabbing, a Sioux City man allegedly robbed and assaulted another man at knifepoint. Joseph McCauley is accused of breaking into a home in the 2000 block of Pierce Street at 1:25 p.m. Friday with...

