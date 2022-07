CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of murdering someone Thursday morning. According to Clarksville Police, officers were called to Tiny Town Road and Allen Road around 4 a.m. for a man lying unconscious on the road. The 22-year-old Mareck Brown, of Springfield, appeared to have an injury to his head and was bleeding from his nose and ears. It was later discovered that Brown was shot in the head.

