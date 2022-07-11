ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New age progression picture of girl missing since 2014

By Siobhan Garrett
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Relisha Rudd was last seen on March 1, 2014. At the time she was 8-years-old. Now more than 8 years after her disappearance the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age progression photo of what Relisha might look today at 16 years old.

She disappeared in Northeast D.C. Investigators say she was last seen with Khalil Tatum, the man suspected of kidnapping her.

After Relisha was reported missing, Tatum committed suicide. Relisha has never been found.

"We know that age progression photos can work," said Angeline Hartmann, Communications Director at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"We have seen cases where missing children are found because someone recognized an image just like this. Today, on Relisha Rudd Day, we're asking everyone to take a close look at this photo and share it. It just takes one person to bring home a missing child."

Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day is when D.C. residents come together to highlight her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Relisha or her whereabouts is urged to contact the Washington Metropolitan Police Department at 1-202-265-9100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

alphalaydie
4d ago

I remember this case. Sad. We can hope they find her but since the predator's wife was also found dead via murder/suicide it doesn't look good.

4d ago

With (sadly) so many children who go missing every year, I will never understand why this little girl is the one that still gets to me so much. I’ve never forgotten about her and I hope I never do. She deserves to be remembered and loved—as sick as it is those memories and love aren’t from her own family, but total strangers. She never had a chance. She fell through so many cracks and deserved so much better.

Charles Simpkins
4d ago

me and my daughter were both in DC general when she went missing this is my daughter's best friend and we miss her dearly so if you ever see her or someone that looks like her please reach out to the police so that we can find her we love her and miss her so much

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

