ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

Officials identify teen recovered from pond at Cheshire’s Mixville Park

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDrve_0gbgmP5r00
Officials identify teen recovered from pond at Cheshire’s Mixville Park Hartford Courant/TNS

The Cheshire Police Department identified the body recovered Monday from a pond where a teenage boy was last seen swimming at Mixville Park in Cheshire on Sunday afternoon.

The body was identified on Tuesday as the missing teen, Jefferson Paul Loja, 18, originally from Ecuador but most recently staying with family in Meriden, police said.

Police and fire department officials responded to Mixville Park around 4:18 p.m. Sunday for a report that a teenager, reported to be 18 years old, was missing. According to the police, the teenager was last seen swimming in the pond in the park on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple media reports, the teen was not a strong swimmer, police said.

Cheshire Fire Department personnel started searching the surface of the pond using fire department boats, police said. The Cheshire Police Department conducted a search of the surrounding land areas, including the building within Mixville Park. Members of the Region #5 Dive Team responded to the scene to assist with the search. The search continued until approximately 9 p.m. Sunday when it was suspended, according to police.

Mixville Park was closed after the incident on Sunday and Monday. Teams resumed the search in the pond around 8 a.m. on Monday, and a summer day camp was moved to another park for the day.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was an accidental drowning, police said on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bullet Goes Into 9-Year-Old's Bedroom In Newington

Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a bullet went through a house in Connecticut and into the bed frame of a 9-year-old. The Hartford County shooting took place in Newington around 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 on John Street. The bullet was shot from the street into the...
NEWINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
WWLP

Woman chased down bike path in East Granby: police

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old woman was reportedly chased on a popular bike path in East Granby. The woman’s mother posted about the alleged encounter on Facebook, prompting the town and East Granby Resident Trooper to take action. The post said a man told the woman to “come here” as she was running by him, but after she ignored him and picked up her pace, he got out of the van he was in, onto a bike, and followed her.
EAST GRANBY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meriden, CT
Crime & Safety
Cheshire, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Cheshire, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Meriden, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Windsor man arrested for threatening to shoot hospital staff

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for threatening to shoot and kill staff members at Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford. Officers stated that on Tuesday, they arrested Connor Zawasky, 24, of Windsor on an active arrest warrant. He was charged with threatening in the second degree.
WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID body of 18-year-old found in Cheshire’s Mixville Park

CHESHIRE — Police have identified the body found in Mixville Park on Monday as Jefferson Paul Loja. The 18-year-old was originally from Ecuador, but was most recently staying with family in Meriden, police said Tuesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Loja’s cause of death as an...
CHESHIRE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#The Pond#Police#Cheshire Fire Department#The Connecticut Office
WWLP

Three arrested after residents report drug-dealing on Marion Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested Thursday after residents reported drug-dealing activity in the Marion Street area of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5:10 p.m. officers arrested three people and seized various narcotics in response to citizen complaints about drug-dealing in the Marion Street area.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Untimely death in Vernon

VERNON — Police are investigating an “untimely” death of a 57-year-old woman that was called in Tuesday morning in the area of Park West Drive. Lt. Robert Marra said police received a call at around 9:45 a.m. regarding the death of an individual. On arrival, police found the woman dead in one of the apartment buildings on Park West Drive.
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

2 people rescued after car crash in Vernon, officials say

VERNON — Fire responders pulled out two people who were trapped in a car following an accident on Interstate 84 early Friday morning, officials said. Vernon fire officials said they responded to a report of an accident just after midnight Friday by Exit 65 on I-84 westbound.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Enfield police officer makes unexpected food delivery

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over the state border in Connecticut, an Enfield police officer sprung into action to make an unexpected food delivery Tuesday night. According to the Enfield Police Department, a delivery driver was unable to complete an order, though it’s unclear why. That’s when Officer Wyllie...
ENFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Norwich man arrested for downtown shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwich man is arrested following a shooting in the downtown section of the city on Thursday. The Norwich Police Department responded to Main Street at Franklin for a report of shots fired. A suspect fled the scene with a firearm, though he was quickly apprehended and arrested. The suspect, 18-year-old […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Manchester resident’s front door shattered by bullets

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester resident notified police that her front door was shattered by what appeared to be bullets just after midnight on Thursday. According to police, when officers arrived they located multiple bullet shell casings in the roadway in front of the residence. Police found evidence that both the door and residence […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Shooting investigation underway in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting in Norwich. Cruisers were spotted blocking of a section of Oak Street in the city around 12:30 p.m. According to police, nobody has died in the incident. At approximately 11:30 am, Officers and Detectives of the Norwich Police Department were dispatched...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport woman arrested for alleged role in murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a Bridgeport woman for her alleged involvement in a murder last May. U.S. Marshals said they served an arrest warrant on Melanie Castro, 21, from Bridgeport on Thursday. Castro was wanted for her alleged involvement in the murder of Marisol Dumeng in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy