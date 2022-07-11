Deana’s Law, a Repeat DUI Offender Bill, Passes Senate, Goes to Governor

Image via iStock.

House Bill 773, known as Deanas Law, has been signed by the Pennsylvania Senate and now awaits Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature, writes Max Bennett for patch.com.

The bill proposes harsher penalties on repeat DUI offenders.

It was drafted by GOP State Sens. Christopher Quinn and Bob Mensch after Deana Eckman of Brookhaven was struck and killed by a man with five DUI convictions back in 2019.

Matthew Strowhouer of Newtown Square, was under the influence when he hit Eckman, 45, of Brookhaven in Upper Chichester.

Strowhouer pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other felonies and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

“Five prior DUIs does no one any good when we allow that kind of driver to remain on the road to continue to threaten other peoples’ lives,” Mensch said.

The bill ensures consecutive sentences for certain repeat DUI offenders. It also requires substance monitoring program evaluations as a condition of probation, parole, or bail.

Deana’s parents, Rich and Rosann DeRosa,, have been lobbying legislators to pass the bill.

“As a mother, I cannot fathom how Deanas Law has not been passed,” Roseann DeRosa testified.