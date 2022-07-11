ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Forge, PA

Exploring a Chinook Helicopter at Valley Forge Military College

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfqON_0gbgm9Ii00
Image via Department of the Army.

Qualified students from Valley Forge Military College had an opportunity to get an insider’s look at a CH47 Chinook helicopter as part of a week-long June session on the Wayne campus.

The students are part of a two-year early commission scholarship program, which gives them a free education at Valley Forge and the opportunity to become a 2nd Lieutenant at the end of their sophomore year, according to a U.S. Department of the Army release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5Av0_0gbgm9Ii00
Image via Department of the Army.

The program got underway during the June session when participating students completed the Army Combat Fitness Test, Combat Swim Test and a ruck march.  They also practiced drills, ceremonies and cadences. 

A highlight of the week is a fieldcraft experience. This year, the CH47 Chinook, a tandem rotor helicopter, landed on the school’s parade ground.

Students sat in the helicopter and asked the pilots and maintenance crew questions about their career paths and helicopter mechanics.

Students also had access to a wrecker, a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV or Humvee) and the specialists that use and maintain these vehicles.

The week of activities is often the student’s first Army experience. Ultimately, it prepares them for 32 days of basic training camp at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Selected students can decide if they want to be part of the Army Reserve or the Army National Guard. They can choose a specialty that includes medical, transportation, engineering and civil affairs.

Find out more about Valley Forge Military Academy and College.

DELCO.Today

State Ups School Funds, Some Delco Districts Get Bonus $$

The state legislature has increased its funding of Delaware County’s school districts by 15.4% for 2022, Statewide, $1 billion will go to Pennsylvania’s 503 school districts, with another $225 million in Level Up funds supplementing 100 districts with the greatest student need and fewest resources, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
City
Valley Forge, PA
State
Kentucky State
City
Wayne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wayne, PA
Government
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers — CCRES

CCRES has career opportunities for area educators.Image via iStock. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
