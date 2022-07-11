Man forced open door of Lenexa home and fired gun inside early Sunday, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly forcing open the door of a Lenexa home and firing a gun at someone inside, according to police.

At 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the 9100 block of Renner Road, where they learned a man shot into the home after forcing his way in, according to a news release from the Lenexa Police Department.

The resident of the home knew the man, police said.

No one was injured. A suspect was in custody at the Johnson County jail awaiting charges.