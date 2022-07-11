ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Man forced open door of Lenexa home and fired gun inside early Sunday, police say

By Maia Bond
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A man was arrested after allegedly forcing open the door of a Lenexa home and firing a gun at someone inside, according to police.

At 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the 9100 block of Renner Road, where they learned a man shot into the home after forcing his way in, according to a news release from the Lenexa Police Department.

The resident of the home knew the man, police said.

No one was injured. A suspect was in custody at the Johnson County jail awaiting charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Star

Three injured, including two Kansas City police officers, in car crash Friday near I-70

Three people, including two police officers, were sent to the hospital Friday after a minivan struck a Kansas City police car at Interstate 70 and Prospect Ave. The vehicle was heading south on Prospect Avenue when it attempted to cross through a red light with its lights and sirens on, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department. A Chrysler Town and Country was heading east and went through a green light, hitting the side of the police car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

20-year-old woman dies after being shot at a Leavenworth apartment complex

A 20-year-old woman died at a hospital after being shot early Friday at a Leavenworth apartment complex, a police spokesman said on Facebook. Officers responded to reports of shots being fired shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the Woodland Village Apartments in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche Drive, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief for the Leavenworth Police Department.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Home, KS
Lenexa, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Kansas City Star

Independence man sentenced to 30 years for killing woman who was mistakenly targeted

An Independence man was sentenced Friday for the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old woman, who police believe was mistakenly targeted. Dakkota Siders, 28, was accused of shooting and killing Barbara J. Harper in January 2019, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Hutch Post

Fire destroys Kansas City-area church

KANSAS CITY —Authorities are investigating the cause of a Thursday morning fire that severely damaged a Kansas City-area church. Just after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to Impact Church, 13129 U.S. 71 Highway in Grandview, according to a media release. The church was already engulfed in flames and the roof...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
886
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy