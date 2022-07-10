ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

Illinois man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

By Jazlyn Gomez, Lucas Gonzalez
 3 days ago
PORTER COUNTY — A 72-year-old man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park Sunday, authorities say.

Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge, Ill. was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the beach area of Indiana Dunes State Park at 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a state park lifeguard reported a 72-year-old man going under the water and not resurfacing.

Porter Fire Department, Porter Police Department, Porter County EMS, and conservation officers responded to the scene, while lifeguards immediately started searching the swim area.

After about 15 minutes, lifeguards were able to locate the man in approximately seven feet of water, 100 feet from the shore. Once bringing him to the shore, lifeguards began performing CPR.

A conservation officer and an off-duty firefighter from the Indianapolis Fire Department continued CPR on shore.

The man was transported to Northwest Health Porter Hospital.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, police said. No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story.

