In pictures: Temperatures soar as UK basks in heatwave

The Met Office has warned that people’s lives could be at risk as it indicated it is likely that a new UK record temperature could be set early next week. Meteorologists gave an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.
Britain’s railways are “simply not engineered” to cope with next week’s heatwave, experts have warned, amid fears temperatures could reach 40C. Rail firms have advised passengers against travelling and said that delays and cancellations were likely, with one company halving its services to London. Trains will...
Ministers will hold an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned of record high temperatures in England that could put lives at risk. Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse is to chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee to discuss the escalating heatwave, a Government spokesman said.
The Government should formally apologise to unmarried women who were “railroaded” into unwanted adoptions between the 1950s and 1970s, MPs and peers have said. The Joint Committee on Human Rights said it acknowledges the “grave wrong” done to mothers and their children who “still live with the legacy of suffering”.
An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court after abruptly pleading guilty to drug possession charges last week. With the US government under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom, the guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations can move forward.
A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
A skeleton found alongside a pair of cowboy boots has been identified as a man whose family lost contact with him in the 1990s, with police investigating his death as a homicide. The remains of William “Bill” Long were found by a site worker at a scrapyard in St Osyth...
Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has described Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking”, accusing the US president of backing down from his pledge of prioritising human rights. In an interview with the Associated Press in Istanbul a day before...
An NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers. Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.
Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
The record temperatures predicted next week are a “wake-up call” over climate change, an expert has said. On Friday, the Met Office issued its first red warning for extreme heat, predicting a 50% chance of temperatures reaching 40C somewhere in the UK early next week. Professor Hannah Cloke,...
Matt Fitzpatrick revealed he had goosebumps as he got a close-up view of Tiger Woods’ emotional walk up to the 18th green at St Andrews on Friday. Woods fought back the tears crossing the Swilcan Bridge as he received a standing ovation immediately prior to concluding his second round at the Open.
Ivana Trump died after suffering “blunt impact injuries” to her torso in a fall down stairs at her New York City home. The death of the 73 year-old first wife of former US president Donald Trump has been ruled as accidental by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.
The never-before-seen Vincent Van Gogh portrait discovered by curators at the National Galleries of Scotland could be worth £100 million, an art historian has said. Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Thursday evening, Dr Bendor Grosvenor said the last Van Gogh self-portrait to be sold on the market fetched 71 million US dollars (£60m) in 1998.
The British Horseracing Authority has announced the cancellation of five meetings on Monday and Tuesday due to the forecast for extreme high temperatures. Scheduled fixtures at Beverley and Windsor on Monday have been called off, as have Tuesday’s all-weather cards at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton, plus Southwell’s jumps fixture.
A tearful Tiger Woods bade a likely farewell to St Andrews but promised he would be back to play in The Open. The famously stoic 46-year-old was visibly moved by the reception he received as he walked down the 18th fairway of the Old Course – where he has won two of his three Claret Jugs.
The United States is “not going to wait forever” for Iran to rejoin a dormant nuclear deal, President Joe Biden said, a day after saying he would be willing to use force against Tehran as a last resort if necessary. At a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister...
