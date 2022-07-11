ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

In pictures: Temperatures soar as UK basks in heatwave

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082IzG_0gbgkzkJ00

The current heatwave is expected to last into the weekend as parts of the UK prepare to sizzle in 30C heat.

Highs of 33C are expected, with central, southern and eastern England all seeing the mercury rise into the high 20s.

The record temperature for this year so far is 32.7C – recorded at Heathrow last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQFS6_0gbgkzkJ00
A man takes a morning swim in London’s Hyde Park (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eXHv_0gbgkzkJ00
A woman cycles through Kensington Gardens, south London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466lta_0gbgkzkJ00
Two people enjoy the sun in Embankment Gardens, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQExm_0gbgkzkJ00
Monday could see the highest temperature of the year so far (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

For people not at work in South Wales, a day at the beach beckoned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pn3vR_0gbgkzkJ00
People enjoy the sunshine at Barry Island, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5Bnr_0gbgkzkJ00
Beach-goers were urged to put on plenty of sun cream (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xK4Gk_0gbgkzkJ00
Some people already had impressive tans (Ben Birchiall/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTSPR_0gbgkzkJ00
The sea was the perfect place to cool off (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBzfv_0gbgkzkJ00
It was a perfect day for a cycle over the River Brent near Brentford in west London (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

And for some Londoners a sky-high pool was a great alternative to the seaside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VijhT_0gbgkzkJ00
A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 metres above ground between two apartment buildings in Nine Elms, central London (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

But it wasn’t only humans finding ways to deal with the heat…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26czEx_0gbgkzkJ00
A red ruffed lemur enjoys a frozen ice pop filled with fruit at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling as temperatures soared (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ocuio_0gbgkzkJ00
The lemur’s pals join in the fun (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Met Office warns lives could be at risk with all-time record temperatures likely

The Met Office has warned that people’s lives could be at risk as it indicated it is likely that a new UK record temperature could be set early next week. Meteorologists gave an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Londoners urged not to travel on Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat

Expected extreme temperatures have prompted Londoners to be urged against travelling on Monday and Tuesday. The current heatwave is set to peak on Tuesday, with an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019. Transport for London (TfL) is...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Britain’s railways not engineered to cope with heatwave, experts warn

Britain’s railways are “simply not engineered” to cope with next week’s heatwave, experts have warned, amid fears temperatures could reach 40C. Rail firms have advised passengers against travelling and said that delays and cancellations were likely, with one company halving its services to London. Trains will...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Government to hold emergency Cobra meeting over extreme heatwave

Ministers will hold an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned of record high temperatures in England that could put lives at risk. Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse is to chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee to discuss the escalating heatwave, a Government spokesman said.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wales#Heatwave#Uk#England#Heathrow#Londoners
newschain

Government should apologise to unmarried mothers ‘railroaded’ into adoptions

The Government should formally apologise to unmarried women who were “railroaded” into unwanted adoptions between the 1950s and 1970s, MPs and peers have said. The Joint Committee on Human Rights said it acknowledges the “grave wrong” done to mothers and their children who “still live with the legacy of suffering”.
POLITICS
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

Basketball star Brittney Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea

American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court after abruptly pleading guilty to drug possession charges last week. With the US government under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom, the guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations can move forward.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
newschain

Skeleton found alongside cowboy boots is identified by police

A skeleton found alongside a pair of cowboy boots has been identified as a man whose family lost contact with him in the 1990s, with police investigating his death as a homicide. The remains of William “Bill” Long were found by a site worker at a scrapyard in St Osyth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee criticises Biden visit to Saudi Arabia

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has described Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking”, accusing the US president of backing down from his pledge of prioritising human rights. In an interview with the Associated Press in Istanbul a day before...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Heatwave and Covid surge ‘a nightmare’ for health workers

An NHS doctor has warned that the heatwave and the surge in cases of Covid-19 in England are resulting in a “nightmare” for health workers. Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
newschain

High temperatures a ‘wake-up call on climate change’

The record temperatures predicted next week are a “wake-up call” over climate change, an expert has said. On Friday, the Met Office issued its first red warning for extreme heat, predicting a 50% chance of temperatures reaching 40C somewhere in the UK early next week. Professor Hannah Cloke,...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Van Gogh portrait could be worth £100m, says art historian

The never-before-seen Vincent Van Gogh portrait discovered by curators at the National Galleries of Scotland could be worth £100 million, an art historian has said. Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Thursday evening, Dr Bendor Grosvenor said the last Van Gogh self-portrait to be sold on the market fetched 71 million US dollars (£60m) in 1998.
VISUAL ART
newschain

Five meetings cancelled due to extreme heat warning

The British Horseracing Authority has announced the cancellation of five meetings on Monday and Tuesday due to the forecast for extreme high temperatures. Scheduled fixtures at Beverley and Windsor on Monday have been called off, as have Tuesday’s all-weather cards at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton, plus Southwell’s jumps fixture.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Tearful Tiger Woods accepts he is unlikely to play another Open at St Andrews

A tearful Tiger Woods bade a likely farewell to St Andrews but promised he would be back to play in The Open. The famously stoic 46-year-old was visibly moved by the reception he received as he walked down the 18th fairway of the Old Course – where he has won two of his three Claret Jugs.
GOLF
newschain

Biden says US will not wait ‘forever’ for Iran on nuclear deal

The United States is “not going to wait forever” for Iran to rejoin a dormant nuclear deal, President Joe Biden said, a day after saying he would be willing to use force against Tehran as a last resort if necessary. At a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy