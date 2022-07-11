In pictures: Temperatures soar as UK basks in heatwave

The current heatwave is expected to last into the weekend as parts of the UK prepare to sizzle in 30C heat.

Highs of 33C are expected, with central, southern and eastern England all seeing the mercury rise into the high 20s.

The record temperature for this year so far is 32.7C – recorded at Heathrow last month.

A man takes a morning swim in London’s Hyde Park (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman cycles through Kensington Gardens, south London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Two people enjoy the sun in Embankment Gardens, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Monday could see the highest temperature of the year so far (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

For people not at work in South Wales, a day at the beach beckoned.

People enjoy the sunshine at Barry Island, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Beach-goers were urged to put on plenty of sun cream (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Some people already had impressive tans (Ben Birchiall/PA) (PA Wire)

The sea was the perfect place to cool off (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

It was a perfect day for a cycle over the River Brent near Brentford in west London (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

And for some Londoners a sky-high pool was a great alternative to the seaside.

A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 metres above ground between two apartment buildings in Nine Elms, central London (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

But it wasn’t only humans finding ways to deal with the heat…

A red ruffed lemur enjoys a frozen ice pop filled with fruit at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling as temperatures soared (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The lemur’s pals join in the fun (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

