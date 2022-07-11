ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gas Prices Dropping In Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(UNDATED) – The downward trend in gas prices continues in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price statewide for regular-unleaded gas today (Monday) is four dollars, 47-cents a gallon, down eleven cents from last week. Iowa’s price is also 20 cents lower than the current national average of four dollars, 67-cents per gallon. The cheapest gas can be found in southeastern Iowa’s Henry County at 4-23 a gallon. There’s a three-way tie for the most expensive gas in Iowa this week between Appanoose, Page, and Plymouth counties, at 4-66 a gallon.

