Oral-Care Probiotics for Your Mouth: A New Route to Health

You may know that the health of your mouth can affect your health overall; and you’ve surely heard the recommendations for taking care of your teeth from the time you were a toddler! But there’s an important way to take care of your teeth and gums that you may not have heard about: oral-care probiotics.

Poor oral health is common among American adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 65 million Americans have periodontitis, the most advanced form of periodontal disease. According to Harvard Medical School, people with periodontal disease have been found to be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, and dementia.