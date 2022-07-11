ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CPD searching for suspect who sideswiped vehicle after improper lane change

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago
A photo of a suspect who police say sideswiped a car on Morse Rd. on June 18, 2022. (Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for information on a suspect who sideswiped a vehicle after an improper lane change in north Columbus.

Police said that on June 18 at around 4:15 a.m., the suspect was driving west on Morse Rd. near Karl Rd. when he sideswiped a woman’s vehicle, causing a flat tire for her vehicle.

Afterwards, the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Comments / 5

Nicole Brown
4d ago

No because you can't in large the picture. I know when you post do you know these people from news & other out reach sites there is such thing as making photos bigger. Also, If a company or person is going to put in security cameras they get something worth it to make the suspects out clearly!

Reply
3
 

Public Safety
