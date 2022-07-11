ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train drivers at eight rail companies vote overwhelmingly to strike over pay

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F01lA_0gbgkUZu00

Train drivers have voted overwhelmingly to strike over pay, increasing the threat of huge disruption to rail services this summer.

Members of the drivers union Aslef at eight train companies backed campaigns of industrial action.

Aslef members at Chiltern, LNER, Northern, TransPennine Express, Arriva Rail London, Great Western, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains voted by around 9-1 in favour of strikes on turnouts of more than 80%.

Many of our members – who were the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic – have not had a pay rise since 2019

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “Strikes are always the last resort. We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use public transport, too – and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies driven by the Government.

“Many of our members – who were the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic – have not had a pay rise since 2019.

“With inflation running at north of 10% that means those drivers have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years.

“We want an increase in line with the cost of living – we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021.

“It’s not unreasonable to ask your employer to make sure you’re not worse off for three years in a row.

“Especially as the train companies are doing very nicely, thank you, out of Britain’s railways, with handsome profits, dividends for shareholders, and big salaries for managers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABuAB_0gbgkUZu00
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing that, rather than commit to serious dialogue with the industry, Aslef are first seeking to cause further misery to passengers by joining others in disrupting the rail network.

“Train drivers they represent earn, on average, just under £60,000 per year – more than twice the UK median salary and significantly more than the very workers who will be most impacted by these strikes.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation to make it work better for passengers and be financially sustainable for the long term. We urge the union bosses to reconsider and work with its employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “We want to see rail unions engage with train operators over the reforms needed to secure a bright long-term future for the industry, including working with Aslef to deliver the more punctual, reliable services we know passengers care about.

“Instead of causing further disruption to passengers and businesses, we urge the Aslef leadership to continue talks.”

Meanwhile, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association announced that hundreds of its members at Southeastern have voted for strikes and other forms of industrial action over pay, job security and conditions.

The union is not naming dates for any industrial action today, but will now consider the next steps with workplace reps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZ2Zc_0gbgkUZu00
Empty platforms at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station during unrelated strikes last month (PA) (PA Wire)

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “This is a great result for our union and comes hard on the heels of similar votes at a raft of other train operating companies, with results expected from our Network Rail members imminently.

“The results demonstrate that our members are utterly determined to fight for their pay, jobs and conditions. They are right to do so amid the escalating Tory cost-of-living crisis and with a chaotic government hell bent on making swingeing cuts to our rail network while inflation rages.

“It would be unwise for any rail company to ignore the feelings of our membership. We will soon speak to our workplace reps to consider next steps in the forthcoming days.

“If ministers had any sense they would come to the table and sort this out, so we have a fair settlement for workers who were hailed as heroes in the pandemic.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We congratulate our friends in Aslef for their superb ballot result and the huge mandate they have for strike action on the railways.

“It goes to show that railway workers across every grade from cleaners, catering staff, guards, maintenance staff and drivers are fed up with real-terms pay cuts, attacks on job security and working conditions.

“When railway unions and others unite, they are an unstoppable force in the workplace and wider society.

“Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) needs to stop messing around with his doomed Tory leadership bid and get back to focusing on resolving this dispute.

“He continues to shackle both Network Rail and the train companies from reaching a deal with the RMT, something we have done repeatedly and successfully since privatisation in 1993.

“Mr Shapps should either get around the table or get out of the way because at the moment, he is the major roadblock to a negotiated settlement.”

Thousands of TSSA members at Network Rail have voted for strike action and other forms of industrial action in a dispute over pay, conditions and job security.

More than 6,000 rail workers in a wide range of operational roles – including engineering, maintenance, supervisory, support, and control roles, voted in favour of both strike action and action short of strikes.

Managerial staff in the top bands of the company also voted in favour of both strike action and action short of strike.

However, the strike action vote missed out on the required legal threshold by less than 2%, so while managers can take action short of strike, they cannot take strike action.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “We want to give our people a fair and affordable pay deal. We have already made an offer to the TSSA and will sit down with them this week to see how we can improve on that and find a compromise that works for all of us.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

BT workers to stage two 24-hour strikes over pay

BT and Openreach workers are to stage two 24-hour strikes in a dispute over pay. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will walk out on July 29 and August 1 after voting overwhelmingly for industrial action last month. The union said it wanted a “substantial” pay rise, especially with...
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

Fans urged not to travel to Community Shield by rail due to train strikes

The Football Association has urged fans planning to travel to the Community Shield by rail to make alternative arrangements, with services set to be hit by industrial action. Premier League champions Manchester City are due to meet FA Cup winners Liverpool at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday, July 30 – Wembley will host the Euro 2022 final the following day – when train drivers from eight companies are staging a 24-hour walk-out over pay.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Hull Trains drivers in 24-hour strike over pay and conditions

Train drivers have launched a 24-hour strike in the worsening rail disputes over pay, jobs and conditions. Members of the Aslef union on Hull Trains walked out on Saturday, disrupting services across the region. Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Hull Trains, said: ‘We don’t take strike action lightly but...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”. The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
newschain

Government should apologise to unmarried mothers ‘railroaded’ into adoptions

The Government should formally apologise to unmarried women who were “railroaded” into unwanted adoptions between the 1950s and 1970s, MPs and peers have said. The Joint Committee on Human Rights said it acknowledges the “grave wrong” done to mothers and their children who “still live with the legacy of suffering”.
POLITICS
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiltern#Transpennine Express#Arriva Rail London#Great Western#West Midlands Trains
newschain

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee criticises Biden visit to Saudi Arabia

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has described Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking”, accusing the US president of backing down from his pledge of prioritising human rights. In an interview with the Associated Press in Istanbul a day before...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

US judge rejects Amber Heard’s appeal for mistrial over ‘improper juror service’

A US judge has denied Amber Heard’s appeal for a new trial in her multimillion-dollar defamation case with Johnny Depp on the basis of “improper juror service”. Penney Azcarate, who presided over the high-profile case, dismissed claims that an individual juror had not been properly vetted and said the court remained bound by the jury’s “competent decision”.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Biden says US will not wait ‘forever’ for Iran on nuclear deal

The United States is “not going to wait forever” for Iran to rejoin a dormant nuclear deal, President Joe Biden said, a day after saying he would be willing to use force against Tehran as a last resort if necessary. At a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister...
POTUS
newschain

Britain’s railways not engineered to cope with heatwave, experts warn

Britain’s railways are “simply not engineered” to cope with next week’s heatwave, experts have warned, amid fears temperatures could reach 40C. Rail firms have advised passengers against travelling and said that delays and cancellations were likely, with one company halving its services to London. Trains will...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
newschain

Basketball star Brittney Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea

American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court after abruptly pleading guilty to drug possession charges last week. With the US government under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom, the guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations can move forward.
NBA
newschain

Joe Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia after historic flight from Israel

President Joe Biden has become the first US leader to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, signalling warming ties between the Middle East nations as they find common cause against regional threats from Iran. Air Force One landed in Jeddah ahead of meetings with King Salman and Crown Prince...
POTUS
newschain

Tearful Tiger Woods accepts he is unlikely to play another Open at St Andrews

A tearful Tiger Woods bade a likely farewell to St Andrews but promised he would be back to play in The Open. The famously stoic 46-year-old was visibly moved by the reception he received as he walked down the 18th fairway of the Old Course – where he has won two of his three Claret Jugs.
GOLF
newschain

Fans’ return and new broadcast deals driving high levels of summer spending

Transfer spending in the Premier League this summer is three times higher than at the same stage last year, according to a leading industry analyst. Early high-profile deals in the current window have seen Manchester City sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, with Raheem Sterling moving on to Chelsea, while Liverpool have brought in forward Darwin Nunez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

‘Typical’ quips the Queen as mobile phone rings during hospice visit

The Queen saw the funny side when a mobile phone rang at a crucial moment as she officially opened a £22 million hospice building. The 96-year-old monarch, joined by the Princess Royal, was making a rare public appearance outside Windsor Castle, to formally launch the new home of the Thames Hospice, which has been welcoming royals for decades.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy