ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Africa shocked by bar shootings that killed 21 as police hunt suspects

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccVN8_0gbgkRvj00
World News

South Africa is reeling in shock from a spate of weekend shootings in which armed men burst into three bars and opened fire indiscriminately, killing 21 people.

Regional and ethnic rivalries, an organised extortion ring, competition between bar owners and political enmities are all possible motivations for the shootings, say analysts.

It is not known if the shootings are linked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6eFZ_0gbgkRvj00
A woman weeps at the scene of the shooting in Soweto (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP) (AP)

The worst was in Johannesburg’s Soweto township where 15 people were killed and several seriously injured when men charged into a bar and started shooting with semi-automatic rifles late on Saturday night, said police.

More than 135 cartridges were found at the scene, indicating the attackers were shooting to cause maximum casualties, police said.

A manhunt has been launched for five suspects in the Soweto shooting, police minister Bheki Cele said at a press conference on Monday at the bar in the Nomzamo area.

The suspects have been traced to Nongoma township in coastal KwaZulu-Natal province, he said.

In the city of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, gunmen opened fire in a tavern in the Sweetwaters area late on Saturday night, killing four people, before speeding away in a small vehicle, said police. Two suspects have been arrested.

Two more people were killed at a tavern in Katlehong township, in the Ekurhuleni area south of Johannesburg, when two gunmen opened fire on patrons late on Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2VmN_0gbgkRvj00
A body is removed from the scene in Soweto (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP) (AP)

Security analyst Stephen Buchanan-Clarke said: “It is difficult to say definitively at this stage what the nature of these attacks is. It is quite telling though that in all three situations nothing was stolen. It seems the patrons targeted were done so to send a wider sort of message.

“So in that sense, it does resemble something similar to a political, organised terrorist attack than a purely criminal attack.

“We are not sure whether it is driven by a wider political agenda, perhaps trying to foment ethnic cleavages or stir up some political anger ahead of the ANC (ruling party) conference later this year.”

Crime researcher Ziyanda Stuurman said the method of the shootings indicated possible involvement of organised crime. It could be an extortion gang “trying to squeeze a protection fee out of the tavern owners,” she told South Africa’s News24 website.

Police have deployed a special tactical response unit known as amabherethe to Soweto’s Nomzamo area.

Amabherethe in township slang means berets, referring to the hats worn by the unit. The amabherethe forces, often criticised as heavy-handed, are patrolling the area, said Mr Cele.

“We ask the community to co-operate with them,” he added. “We want the police to take over these streets, so that it is us (police) running them, not these criminals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tP6jJ_0gbgkRvj00
People gather after the shooting in Soweto (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP) (AP)

The Gauteng Liquor Forum, which represents tavern owners in the province, said it is concerned about an increasing number of violent attacks at South African taverns.

“While tavern owners have worked hard to improve security, they are simply no match for this level of indiscriminate and violent criminal behaviour. Tavern owners are following government laws and regulations, but it appears that they are being targeted,” the group’s chairman Fanny Mokoena said.

Soweto residents on Monday told Mr Cele there was a huge number of illegal firearms in the area and pleaded with police to tackle it.

Amnesty International South Africa condemned the killings and called for a thorough investigation by police.

“It is now up to the South Africa Police Service to conduct thorough, efficient and transparent investigations into the shootings that took place over the weekend and ensure that the perpetrators are charged in accordance with the law,” executive director Shenilla Mohamed said in a statement.

“We can no longer allow horrendous crimes in South Africa to continue with impunity.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Government should apologise to unmarried mothers ‘railroaded’ into adoptions

The Government should formally apologise to unmarried women who were “railroaded” into unwanted adoptions between the 1950s and 1970s, MPs and peers have said. The Joint Committee on Human Rights said it acknowledges the “grave wrong” done to mothers and their children who “still live with the legacy of suffering”.
POLITICS
newschain

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Skeleton found alongside cowboy boots is identified by police

A skeleton found alongside a pair of cowboy boots has been identified as a man whose family lost contact with him in the 1990s, with police investigating his death as a homicide. The remains of William “Bill” Long were found by a site worker at a scrapyard in St Osyth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Johannesburg#Soweto#Violent Crime#Nongoma
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium. Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019. Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a...
WORLD
newschain

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee criticises Biden visit to Saudi Arabia

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has described Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking”, accusing the US president of backing down from his pledge of prioritising human rights. In an interview with the Associated Press in Istanbul a day before...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
newschain

Hull Trains drivers in 24-hour strike over pay and conditions

Train drivers have launched a 24-hour strike in the worsening rail disputes over pay, jobs and conditions. Members of the Aslef union on Hull Trains walked out on Saturday, disrupting services across the region. Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Hull Trains, said: ‘We don’t take strike action lightly but...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Joe Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia after historic flight from Israel

President Joe Biden has become the first US leader to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, signalling warming ties between the Middle East nations as they find common cause against regional threats from Iran. Air Force One landed in Jeddah ahead of meetings with King Salman and Crown Prince...
POTUS
newschain

Unions’ anger at potential 5% pay offer to public sector workers

Unions have reacted with anger to suggestions that the Government will offer a 5% pay rise next week to public sector workers including nurses. Health unions have been waiting for months for a decision on pay after the NHS Pay Review Body made its recommendation to ministers earlier this year.
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

Train driver praised after spotting pair in difficulty in river

A ScotRail boss has praised a driver who spotted two people struggling in the River Clyde and stopped his train to help save their lives. Emergency services were called just after 3.25pm on Thursday after a 15ft sailing boat capsized and two people were left relying on their lifejackets to stay afloat in the river for around an hour.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince

President Joe Biden said he raised the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the beginning of his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am,” Mr Biden said.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy