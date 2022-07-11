ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

PD: Texas woman beat with water jug in sleep

By Alejandra Yanez
 4 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested two women accused of holding down and beating a woman in the face with a metal water container.

Around 11:44 a.m. on June 9, police responded to the 210 Montevideo Apartments in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

The victim pressed charges, stating Sandy Sinai Gonzalez Constantino and Hania Patricia Gonzalez Constantino broke into her apartment while she was asleep.

She told police Hania was holding her down while Sandy began striking her face with a metal gallon container of water.

The victim said she suspects the two women waited outside her apartment until her male friend left. She believes the two proceeded to enter without authorization via the rear sliding door located on the south side of her apartment.

Hania and Sandy ran down the stairs and left in a blue four-door Cadilac after the victim grabbed a knife next to her bed, the complaint states.

Upon her arrest, Sandy was discovered to have three pills that were identified to be Xanax. Sandy and Hania were issued bond amounts of $5,000.

MISSION, TX
