ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville-area actor lands big break on TV show

By Kayla Smith
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COSd4_0gbgjeUV00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Grayson Kilpatrick recently landed a recurring role in season two of the TBS sitcom “Chad.” Kilpatrick has made other appearances on TV and in films including “American Horror Story” and “Daddy’s Home.”

On Friday, Kilpatrick returned to the place where his acting career got started, Fantasy Playhouse Theater in Huntsville.

‘Keep fighting, you’re not alone’: Alabama lineman Javion Cohen addresses mental health struggles

“It’s a great feeling to be back here,” Kilpatrick said. “It puts a really big smile on my face seeing it again.”

Kilpatrick, 18 appeared in a 2013 production at Fantasy Playhouse, and many kids have followed in his footsteps.

Lucas Kiker, a Fantasy Playhouse Teaching Artist and Kilpatrick’s mentor, said he is glad that local theater programs can introduce kids to acting.

“Grayson has gone on and done great things, and we have tons of kids that come through this building every day that are just like Grayson that can go further and find their niche,” Kiker said.

Kilpatrick said he hopes, like him, other local kids will be able to pursue dreams of acting.

Season two of “Chad: will begin airing on July 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themadisonrecord.com

Where was this photo taken?

Can you guess where this photo was taken in Madison? Here is a hint: it housed Madison’s first store and is still used as a store. What was this store’s location, or what current store occupies this building today? If you know, send us an email to john@themadisonrecord.com with your name. Unfortunately, we do not have any prizes, except bragging rights. If you get it right, we will brag on you in the next issue of The Record when we reveal what the answer is.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Doorbell camera captures a large, furry visitor in north Alabama

We’ve all seen the images captured on security cameras showing something spooky, scary or downright unexplainable. Thankfully, the image captured on a doorbell camera in north Alabama isn’t necessarily those things – though it is pretty frightening to think you could run into a large black bear in your own driveway.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Huntsville, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
wbrc.com

VIDEO: Black bear caught on doorbell cam in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fort Payne man shared video of a bear spotting with WBRC FOX6 News. His Ring doorbell camera captured a nice-sized black bear at this door. The bear has tags in both ears, and Alabama Wildlife officials were notified. We’re told the bear ate everything...
FORT PAYNE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Mental Health#Big Break#Fantasy Playhouse Theater#Nexstar Media Inc
WSFA

Widow lost $430,000 due to a romance scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is out $430,000 to multiple men due to a romance scam. These scams are on the rise and prey on lonely widows. Dr. Bonnie Libhart fell victim to not one, not two, but three men over the span of eight years online. She just recently found out that it was all a scam and stopped sending money just last week. One man who was supposed to receive money from her Tuesday, actually texted her during an interview with WAFF.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama cities ranked among America’s sweatiest, study finds

Residents and visitors of three Alabama cities might find themselves wiping their brows a bit more after learning the results of a recent study about America’s sweatiest cities. Cities in south, central, and north Alabama made the list by My Dating Adviser’s, which was compiled by comparing dimensions like...
CBS 42

Idaho woman incarcerated for 69 days in Alabama, could be released

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Idaho woman who was arrested in Lawrence County was set to be extradited to her home state, according to prosecutors. However, 69 days later she remains incarcerated in Alabama. Sarah Stanley appeared in a Lawrence County courtroom on Thursday where her attorney said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WAAY-TV

Funeral arrangements announced for Huntsville activist Jackie Reed

Huntsville activist and former mayor candidate Jackie Reed will be laid to rest Saturday, her family says. Visitation has been set for 4–8 p.m. Friday and 9–11 a.m. Saturday at Berryhill Funeral Home, with funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. After the service, she'll be laid...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

3 firefighters fall through floor battling Alabama blaze

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Three firefighters battling a blaze at a house in Alabama were hurt early Tuesday when they fell through a floor in the burning building. Alabama news outlets report that the Gadsden Fire Department said the three dropped an estimated 10 to 12 feet. They were...
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville's Tax Free Weekend Begins

Tax free weekend starts at midnight on Thursday! It's an opportunity for families to knock out some back-to-school shopping and save a little money. News 19 finds out how you can get everything your child needs, and help your community.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 killed in Ardmore wreck

Limestone County Coroner Mike West has confirmed one fatality Thursday in a wreck near Ardmore. The wreck happened near the intersection of Bethel and Old Schoolhouse roads. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

Derrick Street homeless camp in Huntsville to be shut down on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is shutting down the Derrick Street homeless encampment. Every person living at the site must be gone by 11 a.m. on July 15. Many city leaders believe the site is a public health concern. But, homeless advocates believe this displacement threatens the lives of the people who live there.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy