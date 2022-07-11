ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

Connecticut State Troopers Clock Speedsters At 109 MPH and 94 MPH

By Tom Conklin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just how fast is too fast? 84 MPH? How about 94 MPH? Generally, I for the most part try to stay within 5 or 6 MPH over the posted speed limit. That seems acceptable to me. However, when the speed limit is posted at 65 MPH and I'm cruising along at...

live959.com

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

