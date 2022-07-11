ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Bond revoked for man police named in Richmond July 4 shooting plot

By Brendan King
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The two men Richmond Police named as part of an alleged planned July 4 mass shooting in Richmond will remain in jail following a Monday morning court hearing.

Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, and Rolman “Chapin” Balcarcel Ac, 38, had separate court appearances in Richmond.

Dubon was scheduled to appear for a bond appeal hearing in Richmond Circuit Court.

Judge Claire Cardwell revoked his bond after an agreement signed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the suspect’s defense attorney and Dubon himself.

The judge asked Dubon's attorney, Jose Aponte, if he agreed to the revocation because of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer again his client and he said "yes".

Balcarcel Ac appeared in Richmond’s General District Court on the Southside for a first appearance.

He was appointed an attorney who will set a bond hearing at a later date.

Both men are only charged with possession of a firearm as a non-U.S. citizens — but nothing related to plotting a mass shooting.

During Monday’s court hearings, prosecutors did not mention any connection to the alleged plot to commit a mass shooting in Richmond on July 4.

On July 6, Richmond Police said a “hero citizen” tipped them off to a plot to shoot up an Independence Day event in the city.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said that his officers, who were working off a tip, went to a house in the 3100 block of Columbia Street on July 1 and seized rifles, handguns and ammunition.

AP Photo/Steve Helber
Richmond Police Chief Gerald M Smith gestures during a press conference at Richmond Virginia Police headquarters, Wednesday July 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Police said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Dubon was taken into custody that night.

However, multiple sources told Crime Insider Jon Burkett that the man who was alleged to have made the actual threat, Balcarcel Ac, was left inside the Southside home. Those sources have reached out to CBS 6 raising red flags about what was said at a news conference about the alleged mass shooting plot .

Burkett reported Richmond Police Officers who worked on the Fourth of July, including officers stationed at the Dogwood Dell event, were unaware of the mass shooting developments, adding information of a possible plot wasn't shared with surrounding counties.

A search warrant affidavit obtained by CBS 6 stated that officers encountered Balcarcel Ac during their search and he showed them two different Colorado driver's licenses.

Balcarcel Ac was arrested by state police in the Charlottesville area on Tuesday morning.

Dubon is in the Richmond Jail.

Balcarcel Ac was being held in Albemarle County, but online records show that he is now in the custody of another law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

