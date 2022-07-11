ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers reach new naming rights deal for stadium

 4 days ago
So long Heinz Field. Hello Acrisure Stadium, new home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a new naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm beginning with the 2022 season, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The change comes after Kraft-Heinz opted against continuing its naming rights after 21 years adorning the home of the Steelers.

A formal announcement could come Tuesday.

–Field Level Media

