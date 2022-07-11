Why did Portland cancel Friends of Trees contract?

Bureau competition appears to be setting the city back in its efforts to protect residents from extreme weather.

In June of last year, Portland was hit with its highest temperatures on record, reaching 116 degrees in some areas. The heat wave — caused by a "heat dome" that trapped hot air across the Pacific Northwest — killed dozens of people .

Like with most natural disasters, the impacts of the heat wave were felt unequally. People in low-income neighborhoods — crowded with large roads and parking lots that radiate heat — endured the highest temperatures. In Portland, greener and wealthier neighborhoods west of the Willamette River can be nearly 25 degrees cooler during heat waves than those on the east side.

That means people in east Portland, especially people who don't have air conditioning, are more likely to die during a heat wave.

One of the biggest factors playing into neighborhood temperature is a lack of tree shade. A spot under a tree can be up to 45 degrees cooler than one exposed to the sun. Collectively, shade trees lower overall temperatures by adding moisture to the air.

So it may have come as a surprise to many Portlanders this spring when they learned that the city, despite its reputation for being among the country's greenest cities, is actually losing tree canopy . Then, shortly after city officials published a report documenting its tree losses, they decided not to renew a project that has helped the city plant 40,000 trees in the last 15 years.

