ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Twitter Leads to Huge Response in New Player Request at Cheyney

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qNXN_0gbgizoj00
Alishia Mosley while an assistant coach at Lincoln University.Image via Lincoln University.

Alishia Mosley, the new women’s basketball coach at Cheyney University, has a gym, new basketballs, and new uniforms.

She just needs players, writes Mike Jensen for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Building from scratch, that’s my motto. Fresh ingredients and I’ve got to go out and handpick every ingredient. I can’t just go to the grocery store.”

Mosley’s calling around, visiting gyms, and, in a sign of the new age, going out on Twitter.

She tweeted out at 6:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, “Dear Student athletes, I’ve just started as the new head coach of the women’s basketball team at Cheyney University, and I’m seeking players in the Philadelphia region! #buildingfromscratch.”

It’s been an avalanche of response and the hits keep coming.

 “I’ve probably gotten probably 50 inboxes,” Mosley said.. “It’s just a lot of people need an opportunity.”

The search has been fruitful. Mosley has spotted some good talent.

She needs people who can come to Cheyney University right now. Applying to Cheyney is free, she adds. Plus, there are scholarships available for students from the Philly region, even if they don’t make the team.  

 “Once I know they apply to the school, then OK, they’re serious,” Mosley said.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about Cheyney’s search for players.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

NFL Punt Returner Billy Johnson Gets Statue in Marcus Hook

Billy Johnson is the greatest football player to ever come out of Delaware County, writes Jack McCaffrey for Lancaster Online. The Widener University graduate and Marcus Hook native was the punt returner on both the NFL’s 75th and 100th anniversary teams. He’s a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and has been named a semifinalist for the Canton Class of 2023.
MARCUS HOOK, PA
PhillyBite

Single Lesbians in Philadelphia - Dating Is as Different as the City

So, first things first. Where can you get acquainted with a delectable female who would make an ideal companion for Philadelphia excursions? Your best bet would be to indulge in some flirtatious discussions. One of the proven ways would be trying a lesbian online chat outlet. These web resources are extremely popular with the LGBT community, and you’ll have no trouble tracking down someone suitable after completing the easy application process. Since lesbians are twice as likely to be using this medium to connect as ‘straight’ women, the statistics are in your favor! The diverse range of sites and apps available to lesbians in this part of the USA is increasing all the time, and since most will offer free registration, what have you got to lose?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideradio.com

‘The Best Show Ever?’ Philly’s ‘Fanatic’ Assembles 4-Person Afternoon Team.

Beasley Media Group sports “97.5 The Fanatic” WPEN Philadelphia will use a four-person ensemble show to fill the afternoon drive opening created by the spring departure of Mike Missanelli, its best-known host. Branded as “The Best Show Ever?”, the new program teams Missanelli’s former producer and weekend host Tyrone Johnson with Ricky Bottalico, a former Phillies relief pitcher and NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst. Also on the bill are Hunter Brody, a 27-year-old “Fanatic” weekender who earlier co-hosted afternoons on “97.3 ESPN” WENJ Atlantic City, NJ, and Jennifer Scordo, who handled news updates on the Missanelli show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
City
Cheyney, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia’s NBC10 replaces meteorologists Glenn ‘Hurricane’ Schwartz and Krystal Klei

NBC10 just hired two meteorologists to join the Philadelphia-based TV station following the recent departures of Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei. The station announced the hires of Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez on Monday. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. NBC10 confirmed the report in a statement on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

State Ups School Funds, Some Delco Districts Get Bonus $$

The state legislature has increased its funding of Delaware County’s school districts by 15.4% for 2022, Statewide, $1 billion will go to Pennsylvania’s 503 school districts, with another $225 million in Level Up funds supplementing 100 districts with the greatest student need and fewest resources, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Jensen
PhillyBite

How to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia, PA - If you live in Philadelphia, it's not difficult to get a recycling bin. How Hard Is It to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?. You can get a free recycling bin at one designated location if you're a Philadelphia resident. Alternatively, you can use a container of your own. It must be rigid, no larger than 32 gallons, and indicate "RECYCLING." Depending on the size of your recycling bin, you can put it out the same day as your regular trash pickup. Because Philadelphia recycles in one stream, there's no need to separate recyclable materials. You can place cardboard and mixed paper into the same bin with plastic containers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essence

Philadelphia Faces Backlash For Choice Of Harriet Tubman Statue Sculptor And Excluding Black Artists

In a virtual public meeting, several Black artists voiced their frustrations and concerns about the project and the importance of race, representation and opportunity. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the city awarded $500,000 to Wesley Wofford, a white sculptor who designed the traveling statue Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, which was displayed outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall earlier this year and has since been moved to White Plains, New York. But the city commissioned the work without proposals or drawings from additional artists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philly’s former district attorney on how Larry Krasner’s progressive policies fail to prevent crime — and what we should do differently

Last year, more Philadelphians were murdered than at any point in the city’s history. The perpetrators and the victims in many of these cases were not “whole” as human beings and suffered from profound spiritual sickness. These mostly young, Black men come from poor neighborhoods populated by the unskilled and uneducated, where status is defined by false bravado and a willingness to be ruthless and violent.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Women#Lincoln University#Cheyney University#The Philadelphia Inquirer
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of July 11

Ann Eckenroth Nelson passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home in Oxford while surrounded by her loving family. She was 88. She was the wife of the late Lawrence F. Nelson, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Birdsboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Howard L. and Olivia H. Eckenroth. Ann graduated from Dickenson College.
OXFORD, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet Coming to Allentown, Penn.

Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter will be opening a new store in Allentown, Penn. In an email sent to WGB, the new store will open in September and will be located at 1401 Allen Street. The Emeryville, California-based company’s opening of another Pennsylvania store falls on the heels...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
billypenn.com

Pa. law mandates teens in the North Philly beating death be charged as adults

When a young person under 18 faces criminal charges, Pennsylvania law usually requires a judge to confirm whether charging them as an adult is in the public interest. But that rule doesn’t apply for some of the most serious charges, like rape, murder, and kidnapping. Those are immediately transferred to criminal court due to statutory exclusion, a provision in state law that completely excludes certain charges from juvenile court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

Area Lawmaker To Chair Philly Law & Order Committee

HARRISBURG – Chester County Rep. John Lawrence has been appointed to chair the newly established House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is the result of House Resolution 216 which recently passed the PA House with bipartisan support. The panel will examine all aspects of law enforcement in Philadelphia, including prosecution, sentencing, the rights of crime victims, and the city’s use of funds for law enforcement. They will also review the performance of public officials empowered to enforce the law, including the district attorney, and make recommendations for removal from office or other appropriate discipline, including impeachment. The review comes in response to increasing public concern about rising crime rates in Philadelphia, which set a record number of homicides in 2021. Current trends suggest 2022 could set another murder record. The committee will work through the summer and present recommendations to the full House in the fall, along with a report of the committee’s findings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy