Shots fired in Rosedale, robbery reported on Hazelwood Avenue

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month.

At 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, an individual assaulted someone in the 1400-block of Wentworth Avenue in Hillendale (21234). The suspect was armed with a handgun.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, At 3 p.m., a known individual assaulted someone with a hammer in the 3900-block of Cutty Sark Road in Rosedale (21237). The suspect was subsequently arrested.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, police responded to the 5100-block of Windermere Circle in Rosedale (21237) for a report of shots fired. The suspect was identified and arrested.

At just after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, three individuals robbed someone at gunpoint in the 4900-block of Hazelwood Avenue (21206). The suspects stole the victim’s phone and book bag, then fled the scene.

At 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, four individuals broke into a location in the 9800-block of Avro Road in Middle River (21220). The suspects assaulted the victim with a knife and stick.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Crime blotter posts are compiled from raw data from Baltimore County Police Department precinct feeds. Suspect descriptions are not included in these data feeds.

Photo via Pixabay

