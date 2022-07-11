ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MD

Shots fired in Rosedale, robbery reported on Hazelwood Avenue

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month.

At 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, an individual assaulted someone in the 1400-block of Wentworth Avenue in Hillendale (21234).  The suspect was armed with a handgun.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, At 3 p.m., a known individual assaulted someone with a hammer in the 3900-block of Cutty Sark Road in Rosedale (21237).  The suspect was subsequently arrested.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, police responded to the 5100-block of Windermere Circle in Rosedale (21237) for a report of shots fired.  The suspect was identified and arrested.

At just after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, three individuals robbed someone at gunpoint in the 4900-block of Hazelwood Avenue (21206). The suspects stole the victim’s phone and book bag, then fled the scene.

At 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, four individuals broke into a location in the 9800-block of Avro Road in Middle River (21220).  The suspects assaulted the victim with a knife and stick.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Crime blotter posts are compiled from raw data from Baltimore County Police Department precinct feeds. Suspect descriptions are not included in these data feeds.

Photo via Pixabay

The post Shots fired in Rosedale, robbery reported on Hazelwood Avenue appeared first on Nottingham MD .

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

