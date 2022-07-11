ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now Harder to Find, The All-Night Diner Still Lives in Delco

The Llanerch Diner as it appeared in 2011.Image via Llanerch Diner Facebook page.

The Philadelphia region at one time catered to the late-night appetite with a variety of 24-hour diners to choose from. Lately, those numbers have thinned out, writes Danya Henninger for Billy Penn.

Fortunately, there are still two all-night diners in Delaware County that are keeping the lights on and the food hot.

Stargate Diner

This classic diner at 240 W.Chester Pike in Ridley Park is a breakfast meat-friendly establishment. 

The menu offers scrapple to sausage in gravy to country fried steak and there’s plenty of sandwich combos, giant salads and Italian platters as well.  

One specialty is the Big Pig Porker—BBQ pulled pork topped with plenty of bacon.  A somewhat lighter option is the Kennett Square portabella mushroom burger.

Llanerch Diner

This long-time Upper Darby diner at 95 E. Township Line Road got its national fame for its role in “Silver Linings Playbook,” but locals have made this a 24-hour hang out for years.

There are plenty of stools and tables in the dining room, including the famous “Silver Linings” booth.

The diner has an appropriately huge menu, including dozens of omelets, Belgian waffles, salads, sandwiches, cakes, and steaks.

Visit Billy Ben to see the entire list of 24-hour diners still operating in the Philadelphia region.

